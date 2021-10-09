PUBG Mobile 1.6 global version update was released around the end of last month, in September. The update brings with it several new features, one of the key highlights is the Flora Menace game mode. The PUBG Mobile 1.6 update is available for download from the Google Play store as well as the Apple App Store. Also Read - BGMI to get new Mega Modes from PUBG Mobile, popular modes in the list

If you are facing issues downloading the update via the Play Store, there’s another way to install the update. You can use APK files from the official PUBG Mobile website to install the latest 1.6 update. Also Read - PUBG Mobile becomes top gaming app worldwide in Q3 2021 despite India ban

PUBG Mobile 1.6 APK download links

There are two kinds of APK files that you can download. One, regular. The other one is small/compact. Interested players can simply download the files from the official PUBG Mobile website. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 29: Rewards, requirements, and more

–Regular APK file of PUBG Mobile 1.6 update can be download from here

–Small or compact APK file of the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update can be download from here

It should be noted that the regular PUBG Mobile 1.6 version measures 1.1 GB in size. On the other hand, the compact version APK file size measures 717 MB in size. So, before installing the update, ensure that your device has enough space.

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.6 update

Here’s a step-by-step guide to download PUBG Mobile 1.6 update via official APK files.

Step 1: To install the update, you should first obtain the PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK file via the aforementioned links

Step 2: Enable the “Install from Unknown Source” setting

Step 3: Next, install the APK file

Step 4: Once the installation is completed, run the PUBG Mobile application on your device

Step 5: You will then need to sign in with your account. Once that is done, you can try out all the new features and updates.

Notably, if you encounter an error during installation, try to re-download the file and follow the steps all over again.