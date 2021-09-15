PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Flora Menance mode, Vikendi Map, and other features

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: PUBG Mobile’s latest update is due to release between September 14 to September 19. The popular BR title’s 1.6 update was recently teased by developer Tencent. The fresh update includes a host of in-game features and the Vikendi map that was taken down during the 1.3 update makes a comeback. Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) emulator version not in the works, Krafton clarifies: Know reason

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Flora Menance mode, Evo ground modes, Vikendi 2.0 map, other features

The new PUBG Mobile 1.6 update brings tons of elements for the players from a new mode, return of the old map, to new social features. Here are the details- Also Read - Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) could launch a Hindi voice pack very soon, Krafton suggests

Flora Menance mode Also Read - PUBG: New State pre-registration live, how to pre-register on Android, iOS, get permanent skin

The latest update will let players use modes like Cell-Matrix, Rejuvenation Barrier, and Dynahex Supply. As mentioned by InsideSport, Cell Matrix, a giant spaceship that will give gamers a chance to experience battles with random weapon drops, and respawns. Meanwhile, Call DynaHex Supplies is said to keep players well-supplied in battle.

Vikendi Map returns

Vikendi Map 2.0 is added to the game with the new update. The map will be coming to the game on October 8. The new map is said to get an overhaul with several locations ‘being changed’.

Evo ground modes

Several modes that were removed are coming back to the game with the 1.6 update that includes- Infection mode, the Payload 2.0 mode, and Survive Till Dawn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PUBG MOBILE (@pubgmobile)

Social features

A new Highlights feature to share plays with friends. “You can enable this in the settings. You can also view your career results and share them in Chats and on external platforms,” the developer said. Meanwhile, Region Rankings are said to be tested in select countries/regions. Players can choose an area/landmark in their country, compete against one another and get corresponding titles and invite players in the same region to team up.

Other add-ons include- Playoffs to the All-Talent Championship, Cycle 1 Season 2 (9/17–11/18) with better rewards, effects, Royale Pass Month 3: Chef’s Special.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update APK download link

Android users can download the PUBG Mobile update via Google Play Store. But if the update has the hit server in your region, here are the alternate ways to get the fresh content.

-Download this APK file link on your device.

-Once downloaded, tap on it to start the installation process.

-Before installation make sure to enable the installation of files from unknown sources on your Android device by heading to Settings > Apps and notifications > Special app access > Install Unknown Apps.

-Once the update has been installed, launch the game to try the new version. Players will have to download different modes and maps individually based on what they play.