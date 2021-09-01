comscore PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Vikendi map, Flora Menace game mode, APK dowload link, and more
News

PUBG Mobile 1.6 update: Vikendi map, Flora Menace game mode, APK dowload link, and more

Gaming

The new beta update patch notes reveal new Flora Menance game mode, enhanced graphics, better optimisation, return of frosty Vikendi map in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG-Mobile-1.5

PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta patch notes are out. The previous version 1.5 Ignition update was pushed in July and developers are now gearing for the next update release. The beta version gives a glimpse of what players can expect from the new update.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta update patch notes: Vikendi map, Flora Menace mode, and more

As per reports, the new update will bring back the Vikendi 2.0 map that was taken down by the developers during the 1.3 update. The frosty map will make a comeback to the popular BR title and might land in the Indian avatar BGMI as well.

Flora Menace game mode- Krafton is bringing a new game mode- Flora Menace. The mode will bring on deck the abilities like Cell-Matrix, Rejuvenation Barrier, and Dynahex Supplies. Some Evo ground Modes that we removed will be added back in the new update. The mode that will be back to the game includes- Infection mode, Payload 2.0 mode, and Survival Till Dawn.

Other features- Highlight Moments is another add-on that will be available in Settings. Upon enabling this new feature will automatically record the gameplay.

Other major additions include- new damage colour, new crosshair colours, new punch animation, enhanced graphics, hit effect and control optimization, 2x Anti-Aliasing graphics feature.

PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta update: How to update via APK link

-Android users can download the PUBG Mobile 1.6 beta APK file via this link.

-Once the file is downloaded, enable the “Install from Unknown Source” in phone Settings and install the APK.

-Following download you can open the beta file and choose the preferred resource packs-Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

-Up next, tap on the ‘Guest’ option, after the resources are downloaded.

-Users are required to generate a binding code to access the beta update. A pop-up will appear on the screen asking for the Invitation Code. In the text field paste code and click ‘OK.’

Once done, you will be able to try out the new features in PUBG Mobile. Players should keep in note that the new update weighs a file size of around 742MB with an additional resource pack size that varies. Hence, it is advised to clear up storage on the device before downloading the update.

  Published Date: September 1, 2021 4:16 PM IST

