comscore PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more
News

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile's latest update is scheduled to release today, November 16, Arcane to be the prime focus, special themed mode, new gameplay mechanics, here's what to expect.

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update Arcane

PUBG Mobile update: PUBG Mobile’s latest 1.7 update is rolling out in certain regions. Krafton has scheduled the new update release for today, November 16 at 12:00 AM UTC. Also Read - PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

The new version is expected to bring some major content. Krafton cited that they will push the next update with crossover events and game mode activities from the world of Arcane. This means that gamers will witness the characters from the League of Legends universe. Here’s what is coming with the new PUBG Mobile 1.7 update Also Read - PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, File size, APK download link

PUBG Mobile’s latest update is scheduled to release today, November 16. Similar to the previous rollout, the new patch is expected to release in a phased manner on a region-to-region basis, hence it won’t be available for all at the same time. As for the file size, Sportskeeda notes that the update is 690MB for Android, and 1.68GB for iOS. Players can click on this link to download the APK files (if it hasn’t been released on App Store for that region). Also Read - PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

PUBG Mobile new update: What’s coming?

As usual, Krafton will add a new Royale Pass to the game with the new update. The developer is expected to introduce new gameplay mechanics as well. A special themed mode will be added to Classic games on Erangel, bringing a ‘mysterious floating Mirror Island.’

“Early in the game, Mirror Island can be explored by players for supplies. However, as the game continues, Mirror Island will activate and become extremely unstable. Players who come in contact with the Wind Wall will be transported to either Piltover or Zaun, two iconic cities from League of Legends. Players who land on the activated Mirror Island will also be able to transform into the iconic champions Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or Caitlyn, and use unique weapons and skills to battle against other players. Defeated players return to Erangel in their original form, Krafton said.

The new update has been confirmed to include League of Legends elements, from characters to gameplay. To make it interesting, the crossover will have Enforcers, Firelights, and Berserkers entering the BR universe.

“All the fan favourite modes brought back in Version 1.6 are set to remain playable in the Version 1.7 update. Metro Royale: Reunion, Vikendi, Payload 2.0, Runic Power, Survive Till Dawn, and Infection Mode will all be playable at certain times of the week,” Krafton mentioned.

While the popular BR title is banned in India, players in the region can head for the PUBG Mobile Indian avatar BGMI that is expected to get the update simultaneously.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 16, 2021 1:26 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995
Photo Gallery
Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995
Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995

Photo Gallery

Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more

Ola S1, S1 Pro too expensive? Company confirms a cheaper electric scooter for 2022

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, S1 Pro too expensive? Company confirms a cheaper electric scooter for 2022

How to hide photos, videos on Google Photos

How To

How to hide photos, videos on Google Photos

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

Photo Gallery

OnePlus Nord 2 PacMan Edition in pics: Cosmetic tweaks, same old hardware

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995

Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more

Ola S1, S1 Pro too expensive? Company confirms a cheaper electric scooter for 2022

How to hide photos, videos on Google Photos

Got a gift card that is collecting dust? Here's how you can turn it into gold

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more
PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Gaming

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more
PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

Gaming

PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free
PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

Gaming

PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more
PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

Reviews

PUBG: New State Review: Can it replace BGMI? The answer is yes!

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus के नए फोन में दिखेगी नई डिजाइन, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स भी हुए लीक

iPhone 13 पर गजब का Discount, बेहद सस्ते में खरीद सकते हैं आप

Free Fire Diamonds हैक के चक्कर में होगा नुकसान! बैन हो सकता है अकाउंट

फ्री फायर मैक्स में मुफ्त रैंक रिवॉर्ड्स कैसे पाएं, यहां जानें आसान तरीका

AVATR E11 इलेक्ट्रिक SUV हुई अनवील, एक बार चार्ज करने पर चलेगी 700KM

Latest Videos

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995
Photo Gallery
Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995
Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995

Photo Gallery

Pollution meters for measuring real-time air quality index starting from Rs 16,995
PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more
Ola S1, S1 Pro too expensive? Company confirms a cheaper electric scooter for 2022

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1, S1 Pro too expensive? Company confirms a cheaper electric scooter for 2022
How to hide photos, videos on Google Photos

How To

How to hide photos, videos on Google Photos

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers