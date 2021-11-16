PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, features, APK download link, and more

PUBG Mobile update: PUBG Mobile’s latest 1.7 update is rolling out in certain regions. Krafton has scheduled the new update release for today, November 16 at 12:00 AM UTC. Also Read - PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

The new version is expected to bring some major content. Krafton cited that they will push the next update with crossover events and game mode activities from the world of Arcane. This means that gamers will witness the characters from the League of Legends universe. Here’s what is coming with the new PUBG Mobile 1.7 update Also Read - PUBG New State rewards, events: How to win Chicken medal, Hydrodip Parachute, Vehicle skins for free

PUBG Mobile 1.7 update: Release time, File size, APK download link

PUBG Mobile’s latest update is scheduled to release today, November 16. Similar to the previous rollout, the new patch is expected to release in a phased manner on a region-to-region basis, hence it won’t be available for all at the same time. As for the file size, Sportskeeda notes that the update is 690MB for Android, and 1.68GB for iOS. Players can click on this link to download the APK files (if it hasn’t been released on App Store for that region). Also Read - PUBG New State Survivor Pass: How to buy, price, list of rewards and more

PUBG MOBILE x ARCANE is available now, login to discover the shocking ⚙️Hextech Power that has consumed Erangel 😮 Which champion do you most want to be in the Mirror World? 🤔 https://t.co/HCSWnbdcas@riotgames @leagueoflegends @arcaneshow#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMXARCANE #ARCANE pic.twitter.com/olDCIDWCSp — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 16, 2021

PUBG Mobile new update: What’s coming?

As usual, Krafton will add a new Royale Pass to the game with the new update. The developer is expected to introduce new gameplay mechanics as well. A special themed mode will be added to Classic games on Erangel, bringing a ‘mysterious floating Mirror Island.’

“Early in the game, Mirror Island can be explored by players for supplies. However, as the game continues, Mirror Island will activate and become extremely unstable. Players who come in contact with the Wind Wall will be transported to either Piltover or Zaun, two iconic cities from League of Legends. Players who land on the activated Mirror Island will also be able to transform into the iconic champions Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or Caitlyn, and use unique weapons and skills to battle against other players. Defeated players return to Erangel in their original form, Krafton said.

The new update has been confirmed to include League of Legends elements, from characters to gameplay. To make it interesting, the crossover will have Enforcers, Firelights, and Berserkers entering the BR universe.

“All the fan favourite modes brought back in Version 1.6 are set to remain playable in the Version 1.7 update. Metro Royale: Reunion, Vikendi, Payload 2.0, Runic Power, Survive Till Dawn, and Infection Mode will all be playable at certain times of the week,” Krafton mentioned.

While the popular BR title is banned in India, players in the region can head for the PUBG Mobile Indian avatar BGMI that is expected to get the update simultaneously.