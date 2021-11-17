PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update is now available for download. The highlights of the new update include the Mirror World game mode that is released with Arcane X PUBG Mobile collaboration. This update has also bought back a few older game modes including Vikendi, Metro Royale, Survive Till Dawn, Infection Mode, Runic Power and Payload 2.0. The latest update is now available for download on Play Store and App Store. It will take up almost 690 MB of storage on Android devices and 1.68 GB on iOS devices. Also Read - The wait is over! PUBG Mobile developer expected to release BGMI Lite next month: Check details

The Royal Pass will be available for one month, from 19 November to 19 December 2021. It will come with new rewards including Vanguard Suit to weapon skins and more. As per the leaks, players on Mirror Island will be able to transform into the iconic champions Jinx, Vi, Jayce, or Caitlyn, and use new weapons and skills to fight against other players. Defeated players will go back to the Erangel in their original form.

Dear players, We are gradually pushing the 1.7 version on Google Play. If you don’t get the option to update please kindly be patient and wait. Thank you for your support of PUBG MOBILE! – PUBG MOBILE Team#PUBGMOBILE pic.twitter.com/VyU36uhsof — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 17, 2021

As per a report by Sportskeeda, the leaked weapons of PUBG Mobile 1.7.0 update include Chrono Cyborg Set, Mouse Trap UAZ, Chrono Cyborg Helmet, Chrono Cyborg Parachute, Bunny Dance, Mecha Bruiser, Mission Card (M4), Pinpoint Slaughter – Skorpion, Footlong – Mini14, Mecha Bruiser Cover, Chrono Cyborg – AKM and Mecha Bruiser Set.

Notably, Krafton has suspended 25 lakh accounts recently to eradicate cheating on Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). These accounts were removed from the gaming platform between 1 October to 10 November. Krafton has removed 25,19,692 accounts permanently and 7,06,319 temporarily between this time span.