News

PUBG Mobile 1.8 Global update APK download link for Android devices

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.8 update brings new Spider-Man game mode, a new Aftermath map, and tons of other changes, here's how to download the latest update.

PUBG Mobile 1.8 Global update

PUBG Mobile’s 2022 adventure started off with a big collaboration. With the latest PUBG Mobile 1.8 update, the web-slinger makes an entry in the BR title with themed awards and a bunch of other fun elements. Also Read - PUBG maker Krafton files case against Garena Free Fire, Google, Apple, YouTube: Here’s why

The special Spider-Man-themed awards can be obtained by helping the superhero battle and win against the monsters. Although the highlight of this major update points towards the Spider-Man mode, Krafton has added new content as well. There’s a new Aftermath map in classic mode with new gameplay mechanics, a security matchmaking system, and tons of other improvements. But as usual, the developer is making a gradual rollout of the new PUBG Mobile v1.8 update. If the update hasn’t reached your region yet, and you are waiting to try the Spiderweb Ball or the Web Shooter, here’s a workaround. Also Read - Indians spent over 699 billion hours on mobile, downloaded 26.7 billion apps in 2021

How to download PUBG Mobile 1.8 update via APK link on Android

Step 1- Download the PUBG Mobile 1.8 update APK file by clicking on this link. Also Read - PUBG: Battlegrounds now available for free on PC, consoles: Here's how to get

Step 2- Once downloaded, locate the APK on the device and install it. Enable the Install from Unknown Source settings on your Android device when prompted.

Step 3- After the installation is complete, launch the game on your device. Two resource pack options will pop up on the screen, Low-spec carries a file size of 366.3MB, while the HD resource pack is 717.5MB in size.

Step 4- After downloading the preferred resource pack you can sign in to your account and try out the latest content in the BR game.

Before heading on with the process, players are advised to check if their device has enough storage for the installation of the latest update. The size of the update file is around 715 MB. Besides additional resource pack will take added storage, hence it is recommended to free up space before booting the game.

Rewards (available from January 12-18)

Players can earn the following rewards on downloading the update-
3000 BP

100 AG

Aureate Assassin Helmet (3d) ×1

  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 1:59 PM IST

Best Sellers