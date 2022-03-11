comscore PUBG Mobile 1.9 update to finally fix this annoying issue in Erangel
PUBG Mobile 1.9 update to finally fix this annoying issue in Erangel

PUBG Mobile 1.9 update to be released on March 18, Tencent reveals major features ahead of the upgrade.

Tencent will soon release a major update for its popular BR title. PUBG Mobile v1.9 update will hit the servers in a week and the developer has already started revealing some of the features that players will witness in the new update. Also Read - Best Free Fire alternatives in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Tencent in its official PUBG Mobile Twitter handle cited that the bridge on Erangel will be updated in the next version. Up until now, the bridge was a single road with scattered vehicles and boxes to provide shields to the players. While this made it hard for players to outdo their opponents, Tencent is finally making changes to make the crossing easier. Also Read - PUBG New State is now New State Mobile: Is Krafton distancing the game from PUBG?

“The bridge in Erangel will be updated in version 1.9 🌉 ..What kinds of strategies do you have in mind? Share your 200 IQ ideas! 🤔 🧠,” Tencent mentioned in the tweet. Also Read - Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Apparently, the same setup was applied to PUBG: Battlegrounds console and PC version last year. Additionally, Tencent also mentioned the recall system will be made available to more maps following the update on March 18. The recall system basically allows players to revive their dead teammates.

On a related note, PUBG Mobile and Warframe Collide recently collaborated. The limited-time event commenced on March 10 and will continue until April 19. While players will be able to participate and complete in-game missions during the event and grab Warframe-themed items, there will be additional themed content as well that will be announced eventually.

As per the press release the first two weeks will showcase a ‘special preview event,’ while the rest is expected to be revealed with the new update. For those unaware, Warframe is a third-person MMORPG action game crafted by Digital Extremes.

  Published Date: March 11, 2022 3:50 PM IST

