PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass end date has been announced before which players will need to collect their pending rewards and complete their missions from the ongoing season. The PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass is ending on March 15. Also Read - PUBG Mobile owner Krafton invests $22.4 million in Indian esports firm

Further, the next RP, which is the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass will start on March 17. The Elite Pass will be available for 600UC (Unknown Cash), while the Elite Pass Plus can be bought at 1800UC respectively. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 update now rolling out: New Hundred Rhythms mode, firearms, download APK

Once the PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass ends, it will get locked for a few hours and users won’t be able to either claim rewards or complete missions during this period. The PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass is expected to bring a special reward called String Ensemble Outfit which will be available to players when they get 100 RP points in the Royale Pass. Also Read - PUBG: New State pre-registrations on Google Play Store cross 5 million within a week

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Here is how to upgrade the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass:

• Once the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass is released, open PUBG Mobile click on the RP icon.

• Press the “Upgrade” button in the Royale Pass tab.

• Players can choose from the two paid variants to upgrade.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 is a part of the latest 1.3 global update which brings with it several features like a new Hundred Rhythms Mode, Clowns Tricks gameplay, the Karakin map, new firearms, and more. The Hundred Ryhtms Mode n PUBG Mobile 1.3 update brings three special skills including guardian armband, recond armband, and sonic armband.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store for users across the globe. However, do note that the game is not available in India and there is no clarity whether it will be re-launched in the country anytime soon.

The String Ensemble Headgear, which can be collected with the String Ensemble Outfit in PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royal Pass, will also be available once players collect 100 RP points in the Royale Pass.