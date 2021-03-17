PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 ‘Hundred Rhythms’ has been officially revealed. PUBG Mobile took to Twitter to officially announce the launch of the Season 18 Royale Pass. “Listen up, players! Hundred Rhythms, PUBG MOBILE’s Royale Pass Season 18 is officially HERE! #PUBGMRPS18 #ROYALEPASS18,” PUBG Mobile said in a tweet. Also Read - PUBG Mobile banned over one million players accounts: Here's the reason why

PUBG Mobile Season 17 Royale Pass end date was March 15, after which the Season 18 Royale Pass was scheduled to be unveiled at 7:30 AM IST on March 17, 2021. The PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royal Pass is based on the Hundred Rhythms theme. It brings with it a number of in-game items including outfits, skins, emotes, and more. Also Read - PUBG's Krafton reveals new details about PUBG Mobile India Launch update

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass will give players the option to choose rank rewards twice. Also, one can choose between two advanced sets at level 1 and level 50. The Elite Pass will be available for 600UC (Unknown Cash), while the Elite Pass Plus can be bought at 1800UC respectively.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A under the Information Technology Act.

PUBG Mobile released the 1.3 global update earlier this month which brings the Hundred Rhythms mode. The mode arrives with music armband bringing three special skills- guardian armband, recon armband, and sonic armband.

“Embrace the electric combination of combat and music in Royale Pass Season 18! Multiple musical notes #PUBGMRPS18 #ROYALEPASS18 Jump into the hot new season now,” PUBG Mobile said in a consecutive tweet.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and App Store for users across the globe. However, do note that it is not available in India. Apart from the Hundred Rhythms Mode, more fetaures included are Clowns Tricks gameplay, Metro Royale: Uncover (a new chapter), new firearms including the Mosin-Nagant 7.62mm bolt action sniper rifle, and new motor glider vehicle.