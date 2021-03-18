PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR upate: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more

PUBG Mobile ban uplift might still be a pipe dream for players in India, but that isn’t stopping PUBG developers from pushing updates to other regions across the globe. The latest PUBG Mobile 1.3 update released by Krafton is available in East Asian regions. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass based on Hundred Rhythms theme officially released

The latest KR 1.3 version that was recently released brings a host of items, in-game currency, exclusive events, and Donkatsu Medal. The update is available for players in Japan and South Korea. Although the update is restricted to a specific region, users in other parts of the world (except India) can try this alternate measure to download and try the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile banned over one million players accounts: Here's the reason why

PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 update: APK Download

Global users (except for those residing in India) can download the APK file from the TapTap app. Here are the following steps Also Read - PUBG's Krafton reveals new details about PUBG Mobile India Launch update

-First up download and install the TapTap from the official https://www.taptap.com/ site

-Once installed, enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source” option on your device

-Following this open TapTap and look for PUBG Mobile Korea

-Select the suitable option from the end result page and tap on the download button. Users who have the app already installed just need to click the update option

-Once the installation process is complete, select the resource pack, following the download you can try the new version

Apparently, the KR 1.3 update file size on TapTap measures 666MB, however, it may vary depending on the resource pack you choose.

PUBG Mobile 1.3: Features

As mentioned earlier, the PUBG Mobile KR 1.3 update includes a few notable differences in rewards with in-game currency and includes numerous exclusive events, all-time championship. The global version came loaded with Hundred Rhtyms Mode, Clowns’ Tricks Gameplay, Metro Royale: Cover, new armaments, and vehicle.

Notably, the government of India last September banned the popular fps-shooter game in the country due to privacy and cybersecurity issues. Although publisher Krafton is said to be in talks with the govt for relaunching PUBG Mobile in India, there’s still no confirmation provided from either side yet.