PUBG Mobile and even PUBG, aka, PlayerUnkown's Battlegrounds is a popular game and is often seen in the news for both good and bad reasons. The latest news seems to be a good one as the battle royale game is expected to get a major update in the form of PUBG 2.0 or PUBG Mobile 2.0 and might give us Indians a chance to actually play it. Read on to know more about this.

PUBG Mobile, PUBG 2.0 could launch soon

PUBG and PUBG Mobile are soon expected to get a sequel (possibly later this year), as per a report by Korean publication MTN. It is suggested that PUBG Mobile 2.0 has the codename 'Project XTRM.' It is also revealed that version 2.0 of the game has been in the works by Krafton since 2019. While it was for PUBG only, a 2.0 version of PUBG Mobile seems to be following too.

The news further seems to have some weight as a PUBG data miner has shared similar information via a tweet. The tweet also tells that the new version is expected to support cross-platform capability across PCs, gaming consoles, and mobile.

#PUBG just confirmed that they're working on PUBG 2.0 and PUBG Mobile 2.0 Global announcement soon? The secret #ProjectXTRM thing from last yr was a PUBGM2 all along. I knew XTRM was a mobile game.

So I didn't make a update video on it. Got so tilted when I learned about it. pic.twitter.com/50hnX60epv — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIGN) January 6, 2021

While not much is known about the alleged PUBG and PUBG Mobile 2.0, the project could be tackled by key personnel from PUBG Lite. To recall, PUBG Lite and PUBG Mobile Lite are toned-down versions of the game for low-end PCs and smartphones.

The new version of PUBG and PUBG Mobile feels refreshing as the game hasn’t received a major update in a long time. It could also prove to be good news for users in India and other places where it has been banned since it will be developed internally, without any links with Tencent.

Will it be helpful for us Indians, you ask? It’s worth noting that PUBG for PC is still playable in the country and if the new version supports cross-platform ability, it is highly expected to arrive in India too. The PC version of PUBG is available on Steam whereas console players (Xbox and PlayStation users) can purchase the game from their respective game stores.

As a reminder, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite can still be accessed outside India.

However, you should know that the aforementioned information isn’t concrete and should be taken with a grain of salt until some official information pops. We will keep you posted on the same. So, stay tuned.