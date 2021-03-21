PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary party kicks off today. The grand party will feature live performances by international DJs Alesso, Lost Frequencies, R3HAB. Here are all the details on PUBG Mobile’s new music-themed anniversary party, the latest Season 18 cosmetics, royale pass rewards, skins, maps, etc. Also Read - PUBG Corp hiring in India; will Krafton re-launch PUBG Mobile India soon?
PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary: When and how to watch?
PUBG Mobile will host its 3rd-anniversary party in the game’s lobby and esports center on March 21 at 6 AM CT i.e., 4 PM IST. Interested viewers and gamers can also head to PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel. The anniversary will be streamed on the platform at 8 AM CT (6 PM IST). Players came simply log-in and join the party via the in-game lobby or watch at one of the three-anniversary Celebration Square points across the map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR update: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more
PUBG Mobile Season 18: Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, maps, and more
PUBG Mobile is not just popular for its simplistic mechanics, the constant wave of updates makes the game more engaging amongst FPS players. Earlier this month, the developer released PUBG Mobile 1.3 update globally (except India). The new update brings the Royale Pass Season 18 with the title ‘Hundred Rhythms.’ Alongside, players will witness new cosmetics, skins, and maps- Karakin and Code-C. The new Hundred Rhythms event offers three special skills depending on the Armband (Guardian, Recon, Camouflage) players choose. The new update adds a new Mosin-Nagant weapon (bolt-action sniper rifle), and Motor Gliders vehicle as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass based on Hundred Rhythms theme officially released
While the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass has finally kicked off, Sportskeeda has revealed the list of rewards in the latest season’s RP. To note, RP will remain till May 15 and players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC (around $9.99). The gaming site has listed a total of 100 RP rewards in Season 18, here’s the list –
PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass rewards list
PUBG Mobile 1.3 global update: How to download APK
Step 1: Head to PUBG Mobile official site and download the apk file https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_1.3.0_uawebsite.apk
Step 2: Locate the APK file and enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option on your device
Step 3: Once the installation is complete, select the resource pack (Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack) as per your preference.
Step 4: Following the in-game patches, players can log-in and try out the new theme.
Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.