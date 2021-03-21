comscore PUBG Mobile 21 March, 2021 Update: PUBG Mobile 1.3 update 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, APK download link
  • Home
  • Features
  • PUBG Mobile 1.3 update 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, APK download link
News

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, APK download link

Features

PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary music-themed event kicks off today, Alesso, R3HAB in the house, here's how to join.

PUBG Mobile Season 18 royale pass

PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary party kicks off today. The grand party will feature live performances by international DJs Alesso, Lost Frequencies, R3HAB. Here are all the details on PUBG Mobile’s new music-themed anniversary party, the latest Season 18 cosmetics, royale pass rewards, skins, maps, etc. Also Read - PUBG Corp hiring in India; will Krafton re-launch PUBG Mobile India soon?

PUBG Mobile 3rd anniversary: When and how to watch?

PUBG Mobile will host its 3rd-anniversary party in the game’s lobby and esports center on March 21 at 6 AM CT i.e., 4 PM IST. Interested viewers and gamers can also head to PUBG Mobile’s official YouTube channel. The anniversary will be streamed on the platform at 8 AM CT (6 PM IST). Players came simply log-in and join the party via the in-game lobby or watch at one of the three-anniversary Celebration Square points across the map. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR update: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more

PUBG Mobile Season 18: Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, maps, and more

PUBG Mobile is not just popular for its simplistic mechanics, the constant wave of updates makes the game more engaging amongst FPS players. Earlier this month, the developer released PUBG Mobile 1.3 update globally (except India). The new update brings the Royale Pass Season 18 with the title ‘Hundred Rhythms.’ Alongside, players will witness new cosmetics, skins, and maps- Karakin and Code-C. The new Hundred Rhythms event offers three special skills depending on the Armband (Guardian, Recon, Camouflage) players choose. The new update adds a new Mosin-Nagant weapon (bolt-action sniper rifle), and Motor Gliders vehicle as well. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass based on Hundred Rhythms theme officially released

While the PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass has finally kicked off, Sportskeeda has revealed the list of rewards in the latest season’s RP. To note, RP will remain till May 15 and players will be able to upgrade to the Elite Pass for 600 UC (around $9.99). The gaming site has listed a total of 100 RP rewards in Season 18, here’s the list

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass rewards list

RP 1: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Heavenly Cadence Set or Stomping Beat Set, Electronica Hearts – AUG

RP 2 – Points Card: 500, Season Portable Closet

RP 3: 5 RP Badges Voucher, 100 UC or 1460 AG

RP 4: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 5: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time, Royale Pass Avatar (S18), 6 RP Badge

RP 6: 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 1000 BP

RP 7: 1000 BP, 50 UC or 660 AGRP 8 – 15 Silver

RP 9: 15 Silver and 2 Motorcycle popularity

RP 10: Mission Card, Stomping Beat Ornament

RP 11: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Mission Card (S18)

RP 12: 15 Silver

RP 13: 5 RP Badges Voucher, 50 UC or 660 AG

RP 14: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 15: Friends Forever Emote, Royale Pass Avatar Frame (S18)

RP 16: 2 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 100 BP

RP 17: 1000 BP, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 18: 3 “Battle” Graffiti

RP 19: 15 Silver, 15 Silver

RP 20: 20 Silver, Night Ensemble Backpack

RP 21: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)

RP 22: 15 Silver

RP 23: 5 RP Badges Voucher, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 24: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 25: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time, Belly Drum emote

RP 26: 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 1000 BP

RP 27: 1000 BP, 20 UC or 260 AGRP 28 – 15 Silver

RP 29: 15 Silver and 2 Motorcycle popularity

RP 30: Electronica Hearts Parachute, Pink & Blue Harmony Finish Airplane

RP 31: 3 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, Mission Card

RP 32: 15 Silver

RP 33: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 34: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 35: 30 Silver, 6 RP Badge

RP 36: 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 1000 BP

RP 37: 1000 BP, 20 UC and 260 AG

RP 38: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

RP 39: 15 Silver, 15 Silver

RP 40: 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, String Ensemble Avatar

RP 41: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap, 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 42: 3 “Follow Me” Graffiti

RP 43 – 2x BP Card: 1-Hour, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 44: Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 45: Pink & Blue Harmony – VSS, 6 RP Badge

RP 46: 4 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, 1000 BP

RP 47: 1000 BP, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 48: 15 Silver

RP 49: 15 Silver, 2 Motorcycle popularity

RP 50: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time, Electronic Hearts Set or Night Dancer Set

RP 51: Supply Crate Coupon Scrap and Mission Card

RP 52: 1000 BP

RP 53: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour, 20 UC or 260 AGRP 54 – 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 55: 5 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap and 6 RP Badge

RP 56: 1000 BP

RP 57: 1000 BP, 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 58: 2x BP Card: 1-HourRP 59 – 15 Silver, 15 Silver

RP 60: 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap, Night Ensemble Helmet

RP 61: Mission Card

RP 62: 1000 BP

RP 63: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 64: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 65: 6 RP Badges

RP 66: 4 Parachute Trail (Yellow)

RP 67: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 68: 15 Silver

RP 69: 3 “Wanted Order” Graffiti

RP 70: Heavenly Cadence Smoke Grenade

RP 71: Mission Card

RP 72: 1000 BP

RP 73: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 74: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 75: 6 RP Badge

RP 76: 1000 BPRP 77 – 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 78: 2x BP Card: 1- Hour

RP 79: 15 Silver

RP 80: Heavenly Cadence – Kar98K

RP 81: 3 Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 82: 15 Silver

RP 83: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 84: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 85: String Ensemble emote, 6 RP Badge

RP 86: 1000 BP

RP 87: 20 UC or 260 AG

RP 88: 15 Silver

RP 89: 2 Motorcycle popularity

RP 90: String Ensemble Headpiece

RP 91: Room Card: 7-Day

RP 92: 15 Silver

RP 93: 50 UC or 660 AG

RP 94: 1 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 95: String Ensemble Googles

RP 96: 1000 BP

RP 97: 50 UC or 660 AG

RP 98: Rainbow Glider Trail

RP 99: 15 Silver

RP 100: String Ensemble Set

PUBG Mobile 1.3 global update: How to download APK

Step 1: Head to PUBG Mobile official site and download the apk file https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_1.3.0_uawebsite.apk

Step 2: Locate the APK file and enable the ‘install from unknown source’ option on your device

Step 3: Once the installation is complete, select the resource pack (Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack) as per your preference.

Step 4: Following the in-game patches, players can log-in and try out the new theme.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 21, 2021 4:09 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 22, 2021 11:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more
Gaming
PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more
OnePlus Watch to feature 110 workout modes, reveals CEO Pete Lau

Wearables

OnePlus Watch to feature 110 workout modes, reveals CEO Pete Lau

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 leaks, reveals same design and magnetic charger

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 leaks, reveals same design and magnetic charger

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch set for today: Expected specs, price

News

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch set for today: Expected specs, price

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift tech from DSLR cameras

OnePlus Watch to feature 110 workout modes, reveals CEO Pete Lau

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 leaks, reveals same design and magnetic charger

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch set for today: Expected specs, price

Top 5 WhatsApp features to launch in 2021

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more

A look at top 5 Chrome Extensions for good discounts on online shopping

Micromax In 1 first impressions: Poco M3 gets a solid competition

Samsung Galaxy A52 first impressions: Unique colour coat, sharp display

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.3 update: 3rd anniversary event, Season 18 Royale Pass rewards, cosmetics, download APK, and more
PUBG Mobile India is hiring; will Krafton re-launch the game soon?

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India is hiring; will Krafton re-launch the game soon?
PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR update: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 1.3 KR update: Donkatsu medal, all-talent championship, APK download, more
PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass based on Hundred Rhythms theme officially released

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 18 Royale Pass based on Hundred Rhythms theme officially released
PUBG Mobile just banned over 1 million players under BanPan

Gaming

PUBG Mobile just banned over 1 million players under BanPan

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi MI 11 Lite का अनबॉक्सिंग वीडियो लॉन्च से पहले आया सामने, मिलेगा 64MP का कैमरा

Vivo V21 SE भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, कम दाम में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale में मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट, जानिए कब से शुरू हो रही सेल

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 का लाइव इमेज आया सामने, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Poco X3 Pro का डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन आए सामने, मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा और दमदार बैटरी

Latest Videos

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look

Reviews

Micromax In 1 with 48-megapixel triple cameras, Android 10: First look
OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know

OPPO F19 Pro: Everything You Need to Know
Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

News

Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift tech from DSLR cameras
Mobiles
Vivo X60 series cameras to feature Pixel Shift tech from DSLR cameras
OnePlus Watch to feature 110 workout modes, reveals CEO Pete Lau

Wearables

OnePlus Watch to feature 110 workout modes, reveals CEO Pete Lau
iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

News

iQOO Z3 with Snapdragon 765G SoC, 8GB RAM spotted on Geekbench
Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 leaks, reveals same design and magnetic charger

Wearables

Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 leaks, reveals same design and magnetic charger
Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch set for today: Expected specs, price

News

Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 launch set for today: Expected specs, price

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers