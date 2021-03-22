PUBG Mobile has hit 1 billion downloads globally on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, the company has confirmed. To mark the achievement, Tencent is gearing up to roll out a new update, which the company says is “guaranteed to create a storm”. Also Read - PUBG Mobile 1.3 new Karakin Map set to launch in April 2021: Check details

"Players, it's our turn to level up! PUBG MOBILE just hit 1 billion downloads worldwide! Stay tuned for an awesome new update #pubgm1Billion," PUBG Mobile said in a tweet.

However, do note that PUBG Mobile is not available in India as it is banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The game was banned in the country in September last year along with hundreds of other Chinese apps over cybersecurity concerns.

PUBG creator Krafton has been making efforts to bring back PUBG Mobile in India, though it is unclear as of now if the game will re-launch in the country soon.

PUBG Mobile also said that it will soon release a brand new Karakin map that will replace Vikendi. Tencent has posted a video, which reveals that the new Karakin map is coming to PUBG Mobile on April 7. To recall, the map was rolled out for PC version last month. As for mobile, it was spotted in beta 1.3 that suggests a new firearm ‘Panzerfaust,’ Sticky Bomb, Thin Wall Bullet Penetration, and more.

Nope, it’s not a mirage – that’s a chicken dinner in the desert! Get ready parachute into the brand new map Karakin on 4/7! Karakin will replace Vikendi, so play it before it’s gone! #PUBGMKARAKIN #KARAKIN,” PUBG Mobile said in a separate tweet.

PUBG Mobile 1.3 (beta version) official patch reveals that the new Karakin map will stretch 2 square kilometers. It is dry, open, and filled with rocks. Further, the map will allow 64 players to combat in each match.