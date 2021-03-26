PUBG Mobile players and coach have been allowed to look for opportunities to play elsewhere by Fnatic India. The company took to Instagram to clarify that it is not shutting down its operations in India. In a post, it said that it is in fact actively looking for ways to expand its presence in India through new partnerships and new titles after a ban on PUBG Mobile in the country. Also Read - PUBG Mobile has earned revenue more than $5 billion: SensorTower

“While PUBG Mobile’s ban in India has been an unexpected bump in the road, we’re not going anywhere. Fnatic India is a huge part of our future, either through the return of PUBG Mobile or in another title,” Fnatic India said in an Instagram post. Fnatic, the global esports performance brand also called for enquiries and proposals about new opportunities with the company. Also Read - PUBG Mobile banned in India since Sept 2020: 5 other countries that banned the battle royale game

Fnatic entered India in October 2019 with its PUBG Mobile roster, which helped the company gain popularity in the esports community in India. It started with signing the Xspark lineup with ScoutOP, Owais, InYourDream, Ronak, and Paritosh players. However, the lineup was tweaked a few times over a period of several months. Also Read - PUBG Mobile downloads crosses 1 billion worldwide

PUBG Mobile was banned in India in September last year along with several other Chinese apps over cybersecurity concerns. Now with uncertainty over re-launch of the battle royale game in the country, it looks like Fnatic India wants its PUBG Mobile players to look for opportunities elsewhere.

PUBG Mobile: Will it re-launch in India anytime soon?

PUBG Mobile was banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. PUBG Mobile creator Krafton has been making efforts to re-launch the mobile game in the country. A recent statement by a Krafton representative hints that PUBG Mobile India could make a comeback soon. PUBG Corporation also posted a job vacancy for an Investment and Strategy Analyst in India on LinkedIn, suggesting the company is looking to expand its operations in the country.

“We are awaiting for Indian government’s consideration and decision on our next plan with PUBG in the region,” according to the Sportskeeda report, which quoted a source at Krafton close to the development. As of now, a re-launch is uncertain as the Indian government has not officially given out a statement yet.

PUBG Mobile recently announced that it crossed 1 billion downloads worldwide on the Google Play Store and App Store outside of China.