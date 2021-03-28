PUBG Mobile has banned 1,813,787 accounts from accessing the game for reasons of cheating. PUBG Mobile said in a tweet that the report includes cheaters banned from March 19, 2021, to March 25, 2021. Further, the accounts have been permanently suspended. Also Read - PUBG Mobile official roster released by Fnatic India

The banned accounts were revealed in PUBG Mobile’s 27th report for cheaters. A majority of the accounts were banned for X-ray vision, auto-aim hacks, and speed hacks, modification of area damage. Apart from this, PUBG Mobile also listed out specific categories for which the accounts were banned. Also Read - PUBG Mobile has earned revenue more than $5 billion: SensorTower

For instance, the largest number of accounts (26 percent) were banned for X-ray vision. Auto-aim hacks account for the ban of 23 percent of accounts, while 19 percent were banned for modification of area damage, respectively. Another 19 percent were banned for speed hacks, 6 percent for modification of character model, and 7 percent for other reasons respectively. Also Read - 5 countries other than India that banned the popular battle royale game

The #BanPan has struck again 🍳 From March 19th-25th, we banned 1,813,787 accounts from accessing our game. The majority of reasons include: ❌ X-Ray Vision

❌ Auto-Aim Hacks

❌ Speed Hacks/Modification of Area Damage Learn more at 🔗 https://t.co/YdeCgfdOcr #pubgmobile pic.twitter.com/U8gvaRPDfv — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 28, 2021

Only 1 percent of the accounts were of the highest Conqueror tier, while 8 percent of accounts were banned from the second-highest tier in the game, which is the Ace tier, respectively. Further, PUBG Mobile banned 10 percent from the Crown tier accounts, and 12 percent from the Diamond tier accounts, respectively.

In the lower tier, 10 percent accounts each from the Platinum and Gold tiers were banned, while 12 percent and 37 percent from the Silver and Bronze tiers were banned by PUBG Mobile.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned in India under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

PUBG Mobile is among the largest mobile games globally. Earlier this week, PUBG Mobile announced it crossed 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store and App Store worldwide.

A Sensor Tower report noted that Tencent PUBG Mobile witnessed a tremendous boost, especially in its home turf despite the game being banned in several countries, and with COVID-19 pandemic disruption. PUBG Mobile has managed to garner $1.5 billion in lifetime sales, according to the report.