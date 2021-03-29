PUBG Mobile India re-launch has been given a green signal by the Indian government, popular PUBG Mobile content creator, GodNixon has revealed in its latest YouTube video. However, do keep in mind that the government has not officially confirmed the re-launch of PUBG Mobile in India. Also Read - PUBG Mobile new anti-cheating report: 1,813,787 accounts banned permanently

In a YouTube video (via Sportskeeda) titled, “PUBG Mobile India update! Government Approved,” that GodNixon published on March 27, 2021, he said that the Indian government has given approval for a re-launch of PUBG Mobile in India. Only the final step of giving out a release date for the official launch is to be decided. Also Read - PUBG Mobile official roster released by Fnatic India

To recall, PUBG Mobile along with several other Chinese apps was banned in India last year in September. The battle royale game was banned under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Though PUBG Mobile creator Krafton has said it is making efforts to bring back the game in India, the government has not officially confirmed this.

Nahi batane wala tha par apne londo ka pyaar rok nahi paya next two months are very good for pubg lovers and so many interesting news coming soon for TSM lovers ❤️ please don’t ask for date — Abhijeet Andhare (@GHATAK_official) March 27, 2021

TSM Ghatak, who is an esports athlete, also revealed in a tweet that the next two months are “very good” for PUBG lovers, hinting at a re-launch soon. However, Ghatak did not reveal an exact date for the PUBG Mobile India re-launch either.

A previous report by Sportskeeda claimed that Krafton is working hard to bring back PUBG Mobile in India and the Indian version of PUBG Mobile could launch in the country soon.

The report quoted a Krafton communications representative, who told the website that the company is awaiting approvals and feedbacks from the Indian government for the re-launch of the PUBG Mobile India in the country.

The report also quoted Head of Corporate Development at Krafton, Sean Hyunil Sohn, who said during the India Gaming Conference 2021, “I cannot tell the timing or anything because we don’t know yet. But what I can tell you is, we care about the Indian market greatly and also that’s how I get to know you and get to know friends in the Indian gaming industry now. So definitely, we will work hard to make it happen.”

Meanwhile, PUBG Corporation also posted a job opening for an Investment and Strategy Analyst in India on LinkedIn for its Bengaluru location. Though this is no clear indication of a PUBG Mobile re-launch in India, it does look like PUBG Corporation is looking to expand its operations in the country.