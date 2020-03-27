PUBG Mobile 2nd Anniversary Retro Arcade Festival: All you need to know

The devs of PUBG Mobile have gone out of their way to make the second anniversary special for gamers. And in that effort it has introduced a surprise for its players. To offer an 80s gaming experience , PUBG Mobile has brought back the Retro Arcade Festival. It features two of the most popular arcade games – Hunt Game and Space Wars.

How to access these games?

The specialty of an actual arcade game is in its operations – users enter the gaming parlor, pick a machine, input ‘coins’ and start playing the game. Keeping that nostalgic touch, in PUBG Mobile, gamers can find the arcade entrance in the lobby and in-game in the classic mode. If you enter from the lobby, a player can play the games using the Arcade Coins. If gamers enter the arcade entrance in battle, within the classic mode, they will require game tokens to play the games. Arcade Coins can be obtained in the event center and the game Tokens can only be obtained in-battle, which will expire at the end of the match.

Rules:

Playing one arcade game would cost one coin/game token

You get to collect points from each game played

Points can be redeemed/used to draw random rewards

In-battle arcade games fetch you points and puzzle pieces. Collect all 10 puzzle pieces to complete the puzzle in the lobby

Rewards:

Possible rewards: Circus – M249 (permanent), Circus – P91 (permanent), Brawler Initiate cover (permanent), Brawler Initiate outfit (permanent)

Top-300 players ranked on points: Premium Crate Lottery Coupons or Classic Crate Lottery Coupons

Lobby Puzzle reward: Get an anniversary-exclusive title – ‘2gether We Play’

For gamers who have had the experience of playing these games, this event is sure to bring back some memories. While, for new gamers who haven’t experienced an arcade game before, this will surely added bonus gaming experience that PUBG Mobile offers.