comscore PUBG Mobile: Here are 5 exciting new features we're expecting in 2020
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: 5 exciting new features we're expecting in 2020
News

PUBG Mobile: 5 exciting new features we're expecting in 2020

Gaming

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful games of 2019 and that is because it added a lot of cool things to the game. Here's a look at what to expect in 2020.

PUBG Mobile Erangel gameplay

It’s been a really exciting 2019 for PUBG Mobile developers where the game grew in all its aspects. We saw exciting new features being added to the game along with some big esports tournaments being held. PUBG Mobile defined the battle royale genre for mobile gaming. This comes from the perspective that there were other battle royale games on Android and iOS before PUBG Mobile came in. But it was not until PUBG Mobile that the genre really came into its own on the platform. PUBG Mobile was the boom that mobile gaming needed.

Related Stories


The game really brought mobile gaming into the esports forefront. The game is a definite success considering it made more money than most other games and spread like wildfire. And now that we have moved into 2020, we are taking a look at the features of the game that we can expect to see this year.

Erangel 2.0

This has been a long time in the making, and has already debuted on the main PC version. PUBG Mobile devs have been teasing this new feature since August last year, but have not been able to implement it yet. It was set to release with an update in December, but the devs could not finish work on it. The promo video showcased a revamped Yasnaya Polyana, Mylta Power, Prison. It also showed the area between Mylta Power and Mylta and between Mylta and Prison. Among the noticeable changes is the new textures in the map. The reflections from the surfaces have also been reworked. The texture of the grass is better and there is more green around. The texture of the buildings look clearer. And the buildings themselves look less bulky than before. There are a lot more hoarding added.

PUBG Mobile PMCO 2020 is coming soon

Also Read

PUBG Mobile PMCO 2020 is coming soon

High FPS support

This feature is again something that the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile already has. But has not been implemented for the international edition yet. The current highest refresh rate supported by the game is 60Hz. The devs are set to introduce the 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate support soon. This is something users with high refresh rate display smartphones have been asking for a while now.

PUBG Mobile to Call of Duty: Mobile: 5 games that changed the mobile gaming industry in 2019

Also Read

PUBG Mobile to Call of Duty: Mobile: 5 games that changed the mobile gaming industry in 2019

Color Blind Mode

Now this is a very progressive and inclusive feature for the game. It was announced by Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing at Tencent Games at PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split global finals. He explained that PUBG Mobile would be soon catering to a wider audience and make things easier for them.

New TDM map

This was revealed on a leaked video by Mr Ghost Gaming. He showed a snowy Team Deathmatch map which is probably in an ice-castle. This is apparently based on the design on the spawn island that has been added to the ‘Winter mode’ of the game.

Drones

Another feature that has been showcased in leak videos is drones. PUBG Mobile will apparently be taking a leaf out of Call of Duty: Mobile’s book and introducing drones for players. Form what we have seen in the leak videos, it seems that the drones will be used for reconnaissance. They don’t seem to have offensive capabilities of their own.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 12:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme 2020 sale begins: Check deals on Realme 3i, Realme 5s, Realme X2 and more
Deals
Realme 2020 sale begins: Check deals on Realme 3i, Realme 5s, Realme X2 and more
Xiaomi Watch Color leaked retail box reveals key specifications

Wearables

Xiaomi Watch Color leaked retail box reveals key specifications

Top smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in January 2020

Xiaomi and ISRO working to add NaVIC chipsets in India

News

Xiaomi and ISRO working to add NaVIC chipsets in India

Realme Buds Air to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Most Popular

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Xech Speaker Pods Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Realme 5 and 5s get new update; Check what's new

Realme X50 5G official poster teased

Xiaomi and ISRO working to add NaVIC chipsets in India

Realme Buds Air to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: 5 features expected in 2020

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: 5 features expected in 2020
PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile update 0.16.5 contents leaked, Season 11 incoming
PUBG Mobile PMCO 2020 is coming soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile PMCO 2020 is coming soon
PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 2 trailer is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile 'Dosti Ka Naya Maidan' Episode 2 trailer is now out
PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: Send season's greetings with Winter Card Workshop Event

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Buds Air कल 3 जनवरी दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए आएंगे, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipstart Days Sale 2020 : Xiaomi और Realme के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेस्ट डील

Xiaomi Mi Super Sale: 4,499 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिल रहे हैं Mi और Redmi स्मार्टफोन

नए साल 2020 में ट्राई का तोहफा, अब 130 रुपये में 100 नहीं 200 चैनल मिलेंगे

Realme 2020 Sale: 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में रियलमी स्मार्टफोन खरीदने का मौका

News

Realme 5 and 5s get new update; Check what's new
News
Realme 5 and 5s get new update; Check what's new
Realme X50 5G official poster teased

News

Realme X50 5G official poster teased
Xiaomi and ISRO working to add NaVIC chipsets in India

News

Xiaomi and ISRO working to add NaVIC chipsets in India
Realme Buds Air to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know

News

Realme Buds Air to go on sale tomorrow at 12PM: All you need to know
Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021

News

Chandrayaan 3 confirmed by ISRO, possible launch in 2021