It’s been a really exciting 2019 for PUBG Mobile developers where the game grew in all its aspects. We saw exciting new features being added to the game along with some big esports tournaments being held. PUBG Mobile defined the battle royale genre for mobile gaming. This comes from the perspective that there were other battle royale games on Android and iOS before PUBG Mobile came in. But it was not until PUBG Mobile that the genre really came into its own on the platform. PUBG Mobile was the boom that mobile gaming needed.

The game really brought mobile gaming into the esports forefront. The game is a definite success considering it made more money than most other games and spread like wildfire. And now that we have moved into 2020, we are taking a look at the features of the game that we can expect to see this year.

Erangel 2.0

This has been a long time in the making, and has already debuted on the main PC version. PUBG Mobile devs have been teasing this new feature since August last year, but have not been able to implement it yet. It was set to release with an update in December, but the devs could not finish work on it. The promo video showcased a revamped Yasnaya Polyana, Mylta Power, Prison. It also showed the area between Mylta Power and Mylta and between Mylta and Prison. Among the noticeable changes is the new textures in the map. The reflections from the surfaces have also been reworked. The texture of the grass is better and there is more green around. The texture of the buildings look clearer. And the buildings themselves look less bulky than before. There are a lot more hoarding added.

High FPS support

This feature is again something that the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile already has. But has not been implemented for the international edition yet. The current highest refresh rate supported by the game is 60Hz. The devs are set to introduce the 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rate support soon. This is something users with high refresh rate display smartphones have been asking for a while now.

Color Blind Mode

Now this is a very progressive and inclusive feature for the game. It was announced by Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing at Tencent Games at PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Fall Split global finals. He explained that PUBG Mobile would be soon catering to a wider audience and make things easier for them.

New TDM map

This was revealed on a leaked video by Mr Ghost Gaming. He showed a snowy Team Deathmatch map which is probably in an ice-castle. This is apparently based on the design on the spawn island that has been added to the ‘Winter mode’ of the game.

Drones

Another feature that has been showcased in leak videos is drones. PUBG Mobile will apparently be taking a leaf out of Call of Duty: Mobile’s book and introducing drones for players. Form what we have seen in the leak videos, it seems that the drones will be used for reconnaissance. They don’t seem to have offensive capabilities of their own.