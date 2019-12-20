PUBG Mobile: 5 features the game took from Call of Duty Mobile

PUBG Mobile, one of the most popular Battle Royale game has long dominated the market, especially in the mobile gaming segment. However, after a long, undisputed reign on the top, Call of Duty Mobile has emerged as a worthy competitor. The interesting part about this competition is that both the games are developed by Tencent Games. An earlier report noted that players downloaded Call of Duty: Mobile for about 148 million times in the first month. This is more than the combined downloads for PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. Digging further, players downloaded Fortnite 35 million times and PUBG Mobile 60.7 million times.

It is likely that a significant number of players who downloaded Call of Duty Mobile have started playing the game. The game also made $52.9 million in the first month as revenue. In contrast, PUBG Mobile only made $3.5 million in the first month. In fact, we mentioned in our Call of Duty Mobile review how Tencent Games and TiMi Studios has improved the formula of Battle Royale. PUBG Corp, the company behind PUBG Mobile seems to have taken notice of the user feedback.

Watch: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

In the last couple of updates and leaked features, it looks like the company is introducing a number of new features. Adding new features is not something new but some of these features seem to be heavily inspired by Call of Duty Mobile. Most of these updates seem natural to most PUBG players. Inspecting PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update, we can identify two features that PUBG Corp took from Call of Duty. Let’s look at five features that PUBG is set to add to the game from Call of Duty Mobile.

5 Call of Duty Mobile features coming to PUBG Mobile

Healing while moving

One of the most important “feature” that PUBG has taken from Call of Duty Mobile is healing or applying band-aids while moving. Earlier, PUBG and PUB Mobile players had to stop and then heal themselves. Any movement would stop the healing process. Call of Duty Mobile came with this feature from the first day and it fundamentally made it a different game. Players could sprint while running away from enemies and have a greater chance of survival. PUBG Corp introduced this feature in the latest 0.16.0 update.

Grappling Hook

As per a recent report, the company is expected to add the grappling hook feature in the game. This will allow players to easily climb roofs or difficult to reach mountains or other terrains. They just need to shoot the grappling hook to the highest point of the structure and the hook would propel them to the top. This feature is available as a specialist item in the Battle Royale game in Call of Duty Mobile.

Drones

PUBG is also planning to add drones to the game. Similar to the grappling hook, this is available as a specialist skill in the Battle Royale mode. However, Call of Duty Mobile has two different drones including Hunter Killer drone and the regular drone. Hunter Killer Drone is an automated drone which when enabled, can automatically search for enemies and then plunge towards them and exploding. The second drone is a regular one in Battle Royale mode. Here, it automatically follows the player around while keeping a track of the surroundings. It automatically detects enemies, sounds an alarm notifying the direction of the target.

In addition, Battle Royale drones also run automatic interference causing disruption in the playing UI of the enemy player. This interference is enough for the player to spot the enemy and finish them off. On the other hand, PUBG is expected to provide drones more of a spying and strategy tool rather than active help in the game.

Shield

The fourth item in this list is called a deploy-able shield that is coming soon on PUBG. Similar to the drones, and grappling hook, Shield is also a specialist skill. It is worth noting that players will have to select one specialist skill before the start of a Battle Royale game. The Shield will shoot a flash grenade at enemies around while creating a temporary armored shied in front of the player. This is useful for players out in the open while providing them with some cover. Gameplay footage of this item leaked several days back.

Dedicated button for Single player and team mode

Last but not least, let’s talk about a much smaller addition in the form of a UI button. Call of Duty Mobile was the first to add a dedicated button to switch between single-player or team mode in Battle Royale. PUBG got inspired and added a similar button to toggle between the modes in the latest PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update.