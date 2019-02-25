comscore
PUBG Mobile: 5 unusual tips to survive the new 'Zombie: Survive Till Dawn' mode

Killing zombies is fun, but even more so when done in quirky ways.

  Published: February 25, 2019 2:08 PM IST
PUBG Mobile players have been enjoying the new “Zombie: Survive Till Dawn” where players have to contend with not just killing other players, but zombies as well. This is the one mode that the devs, Tencent Games had been teasing for a very long time. This has been released in association with the makers of the Resident Evil 2, and the mode even has some of the trademark zombies from the game. The bosses that were there in the main game have been portrayed well in the PUBG Mobile zombie mode, and players will have to do a lot of manoeuvring to kill these zombies. We have here a list of five unusual things that our team has found useful when trying to kill the zombies in this mode.

Taking the high ground

The first night is not too difficult to survive in this mode, but things become very different during the second night when the zombies come in numbers. In times like these it’s always helpful to find a high place to stand, because the zombies cant climb obstacles. But there are spitters to consider, so keep killing the spitters first and then take your time to kill the melee zombies.

Zombie in headlights

There is a certain satisfaction in running over players in PUBG, and it’s even easier in the zombie mode because they just can’t shoot back like other players can. So keep a vehicle handy and keep running those zombies over. But be careful, the Tyrant can’t be run over, and you will stop like hitting a tree if you choose to ram him.

Nades away

Killing zombies with guns is fun, but blowing them up with grenades or a Molotov is even more fun. Time a grenade well to kill those massive hoards of zombies following you in a single blast. But do remember to keep out of range of your own grenade. It’s the job of the zombies to kill you, don’t make things easier for them by killing yourself.

Phelps it

Zombies can follow you almost anywhere, but they are terrible swimmers, and will stay away from you if you’re in the water. So when being followed by a hoard, just dive in the water, and you can come back up when it daytime again.

Do it like the Spartans did

Get into a house with just one entrance and get ready for the zombie hordes and greet them the Leonidas and the Spartan 300 greeted the Persians. As the zombies keep coming in, just keep blasting them with your squad.

