News

PUBG Mobile: 90FPS and 120FPS options spotted in the Chinese beta version

Gaming

This is good news for all those users of OnePlus 7 Pro, Asus ROG Phone, and the Nubia Red Magic 3.

  Published: August 29, 2019 11:28 AM IST
PUBG Mobile 90FPS 120FPS

The maximum refresh rate that the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile supports as of now is 60 FPS. But it seems we may soon get an option that will fully utilize the potential of the new higher refresh rate smartphones. In a new leak by Mr Ghost Gaming, we see options for 90FPS and 120FPS in the Chinese beta version of PUBG Mobile. This is good news for all those users of OnePlus 7 Pro, Asus ROG Phone, and the Nubia Red Magic 3 who have smartphones that support higher refresh rates but the game does not. This will help fully utilize the potential of the smartphones.

But the fact that we have seen the option in the Chinese beta version of the game does not automatically mean that we will get it in the international version. But it still makes sense for Tencent Games to provide this option in the game. As for other recent leaks, the Chinese beta version of PUBG Mobile showcased a mode with helicopters and new weapons.

We previously saw a leak with helicopters on the ground in PUBG Mobile. But now it seems these helicopters will not just be stationary and flyable. The gameplay in the video seems to show a specific mode where players can find special loot crates. These loot crates are underground, and will rise up to the surface if the players seem to meet certain conditions. These crates have a huge halo showing their position. The contents of this loot box is amazing to say the least. It comes with grenade launchers, miniguns, and RPGs, plus this new update seems to have the Deagle pistol. The Deagle pistol is yet to hit PUBG Mobile, but is already available on PUBG PC and console versions of the game.

  Published Date: August 29, 2019 11:28 AM IST

