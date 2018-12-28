comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile and BAPE collaborate again for exclusive clothing
News

PUBG Mobile and BAPE collaborate again for exclusive clothing

Gaming

The new outfit is only available on PUBG Mobile, and not on any of the other platforms.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 8:34 AM IST
PUBG Mobile BAPE Outfit

PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Games has been collaborating with other brands and franchises for a while now for in-game content, as well as game modes and events. Back in October PUBG Mobile had collaborated with Japanese clothing franchise A Bathing Ape, commonly known as BAPE, and now both have collaborated again to bring some exclusive clothing to the game. The new BAPE outfit pack is now available on PUBG Mobile, and will not be coming to either the PC or the console versions of the game.

The new BAPE outfit pack is priced at 3,600 Unknown Cash or UC, and consists of the BAPE City Camo Hoodie, BAPE City Camo Pants, and BAPE StaMid shoes. As for the rate of the UC in terms of Rupees, Rs 249 buys 190UC, and it goes up to Rs 7,900 for 8100 UC. And UC happens to be the most relevant way that players can obtain new outfits in the game. As for the previous collaboration between PUBG Mobile and BAPE, we saw a BAPE branded Pan, Hoodie and other stuff being added to the game back in October.

PUBG Mobile: Vikendi Snow Map First Impressions

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: Vikendi Snow Map First Impressions

Besides the new BAPE outfit pack, there are other offers for Android users, from Tencent Games which include the Fluffy Rabbit Suit which is available at 50 percent discount. As for iOS users, the same or a similar pack is available for a discount, and is named the PUBG Mobile Fortune Pack. Both these packs are available in-game, and can be bought using UC which is the in-game currency.

  • Published Date: December 28, 2018 8:34 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Yaantra year-end bonanza: Up to 50% discount on refurbished phones and wearables
thumb-img
News
Asus rolls out new FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2 with improvements
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 9 Pie-based update rolling out
thumb-img
News
Motorola Moto P40 leaked render shows punch hole camera and glass back

Most Popular

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Review

Instagram removes scrolling from feed, internet is not liking it

Asus rolls out new FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2 with improvements

Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 9 Pie-based update rolling out

Nokia 9 PureView case renders once again confirm the penta-lens rear camera setup

Motorola Moto P40 leaked render shows punch hole camera and glass back

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile and BAPE collaborate again for exclusive clothing

Gaming

PUBG Mobile and BAPE collaborate again for exclusive clothing
Everything you need to know to win a PUBG match

Gaming

Everything you need to know to win a PUBG match
PUBG: 5 tips to win on the Vikendi map

Gaming

PUBG: 5 tips to win on the Vikendi map
PUBG concurrent players number has hit 1.1 million again with the release of Vikendi snow map

Gaming

PUBG concurrent players number has hit 1.1 million again with the release of Vikendi snow map
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Gaming

Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

हिंदी समाचार

Asus Zenfone Max M2 रिव्यू: वैल्यू फॉर मनी डील का अच्छा दावेदार

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 6 प्रो स्नैपड्रैगन 660 चिपसेट के साथ गलती से फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लिस्ट

Oppo A3s के 3GB रैम वेरिएंट की कीमत में हुई बड़ी कटौती, 3GB है रैम

Honor ने लॉन्च किया Router Pro 2, जानें कीमत के साथ इसमें शामिल खास फीचर्स

Nokia 6.1 Plus को नई अपडेट में वापस मिला नॉच को छुपाने का फीचर

News

Instagram removes scrolling from feed, internet is not liking it
News
Instagram removes scrolling from feed, internet is not liking it
Asus rolls out new FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2 with improvements

News

Asus rolls out new FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2 with improvements
Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 9 Pie-based update rolling out

News

Nokia 5.1 Plus Android 9 Pie-based update rolling out
Nokia 9 PureView case renders once again confirm the penta-lens rear camera setup

News

Nokia 9 PureView case renders once again confirm the penta-lens rear camera setup
Motorola Moto P40 leaked render shows punch hole camera and glass back

News

Motorola Moto P40 leaked render shows punch hole camera and glass back