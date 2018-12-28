PUBG Mobile and BAPE collaborate again for exclusive clothing

PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Games has been collaborating with other brands and franchises for a while now for in-game content, as well as game modes and events. Back in October PUBG Mobile had collaborated with Japanese clothing franchise A Bathing Ape, commonly known as BAPE, and now both have collaborated again to bring some exclusive clothing to the game. The new BAPE outfit pack is now available on PUBG Mobile, and will not be coming to either the PC or the console versions of the game.

The new BAPE outfit pack is priced at 3,600 Unknown Cash or UC, and consists of the BAPE City Camo Hoodie, BAPE City Camo Pants, and BAPE StaMid shoes. As for the rate of the UC in terms of Rupees, Rs 249 buys 190UC, and it goes up to Rs 7,900 for 8100 UC. And UC happens to be the most relevant way that players can obtain new outfits in the game. As for the previous collaboration between PUBG Mobile and BAPE, we saw a BAPE branded Pan, Hoodie and other stuff being added to the game back in October.

Besides the new BAPE outfit pack, there are other offers for Android users, from Tencent Games which include the Fluffy Rabbit Suit which is available at 50 percent discount. As for iOS users, the same or a similar pack is available for a discount, and is named the PUBG Mobile Fortune Pack. Both these packs are available in-game, and can be bought using UC which is the in-game currency.