PUBG Mobile: A look at five accessories to improve gaming

PUBG Mobile: A look at five accessories to improve your mobile gaming experience

PUBG Mobile is the most popular smartphone game and you can improve the experience further with these accessories. Here is how.

  Updated: February 11, 2020 7:44 PM IST
PUBG Mobile, the most popular battle royale game on mobile, has become more than a game. It has reached a point where it is one of the most competitive games on a mobile platform. Whether you want to win many ‘Chicken Dinners’ or want to improve your gameplay, there are a number of ways to do that. The easiest way to do so is by getting yourself accessories. These accessories will be an upgrade from swiping the screen. If you want to keep winning, here is what you will need:

Bluetooth Joystick

The satisfaction of using a joystick to move your character or fire a gun is precious. You really cannot get that same experience out of the touchscreen. A Bluetooth Gaming Joystick can bring that experience to your mobile device as well. You can find joysticks that are designed similar to a controller found on Sony PS4. They are ergonomic and allow you to game for long hours without any issue. Asus ROG Phone and Razer Phone do come with an optional joystick.

However, all you need is a Bluetooth-enabled gaming joystick to work with any smartphone. The Leoie Wireless Bluetooth priced at Rs 1,403 and SAMEO SG27 Wireless Gaming Controller priced at Rs 2,825 seem like a decent option. They let you attach your smartphone and connect via Bluetooth. The SAMEO SG27 Wireless Gaming Controller is even better since it let’s you mount your smartphone on a stand, which can be placed anywhere. This gives your mobile gaming device an experience similar to that of Nintendo Switch’s docking station.

Mobile Phone Triggers

If you are not willing to invest on a game controller then you can go for a mobile phone trigger. This accessory seems to have been designed with PUBG Mobile in mind. Mobile phone triggers act as an attachment, which can be fixed on top of your smartphone. This works the best with first person shooter games like PUBG Mobile, NOVA or Modern Combat. These triggers come in contact only with the top of the display. You can customize your game’s controls and position the shooting buttons accordingly.

These help you shoot with more accuracy and avoid the misfires possible during the game. These triggers, however, can assist only with one function while you need to rely on in-display controls for other functions. These triggers are available for as low as Rs 225. The high quality triggers are available for around Rs 800.

Mobile Gaming Handle + Trigger Combo

If you want the best of both worlds then you will like this accessory. A mobile handle or grip will serve as a step up from your current gaming setup. It will provide extra grip and will transform your smartphone into a gaming controller with a screen. With this, you not only get the best gaming experience. You also don’t have to worry about the smartphone slipping out of your hands. This will also ensure that your hands are not covering the microphone.

Touchscreen Game Joystick

There are also new touch screen joysticks available for smartphones in the market. We are yet to see them in real life but they sound like an interesting concept. This accessory attaches to your smartphone and acts like a physical joystick. This is unlike the one you use in the game. These are available at a starting price of Rs 400.

Bluetooth Gaming Keyboard

The biggest step up for a PUBG Mobile gamer would be to get a Bluetooth Gaming Keyboard. A good mechanical keyboard with Bluetooth support doesn’t come cheap. These are available starting from Rs 5,000 online. They connect to your smartphone and allows you to attach a mouse as well. The gizmo, which is not easily available in India, converts your phone into a proper gaming setup.

  Published Date: February 11, 2020 7:35 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 11, 2020 7:44 PM IST

