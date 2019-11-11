PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG

PUBG Mobile Season 10 is live and the update that came with a lot of new items including the new MP5K SMG. The devs at Tencent Games have added an all-new Royale Pass Season named “Fury Of The Wasteland”, new TDM map, a falcon and more with the new update. This new update added an impressive amount of enhancements and upgrades with the 0.15.5 content update.

“The Fury of the Wasteland” themed update will introduce players to new weapons, vehicles and new skins as the all-new Royale Pass Season 10 begins. In the new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch mode, set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths zigging through ancient ruins, the new “Ruins” map challenges players to go head-to-head with enemies, set up a stronghold or employ team tactics.

This new update included some Vikendi special items like the new MP5K SMG and the Zima four wheel drive vehicle. And today we will be have a look at the new SMG.

MP5K SMG: All you need to know

The new weapon MP5K is a sub-machine gun chambered for 9mm ammunition which will be exclusive to Vikendi and will replace the Vector on that map. While the firing mechanics of the MP5K are similar to those of the Vector, it boasts a higher per bullet damage, but with a lower overall firing rate and DPS. This SMG also has a higher magazine capacity than the Vector, starting at 30 rounds by default with 40 rounds in an extended magazine.

The MP5K has a damage of 32 which is just one more than the Vector. But it has the third highest rate of fire among the SMGs at 0.064 just behind the UZI and Vector. This stat is directly related to the time it takes to kill someone wearing a level 2 vest. As for the time required to kill someone wearing a level 2 vest, the MP5K takes only 0.322 seconds.