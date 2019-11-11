comscore PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG
News

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG

Gaming

The new PUBG Mobile update included some Vikendi special items like the new MP5K SMG and the Zima four wheel drive vehicle.

  • Updated: November 11, 2019 10:06 AM IST
PUBG Mobile update 0.14.5 mp5k

PUBG Mobile Season 10 is live and the update that came with a lot of new items including the new MP5K SMG. The devs at Tencent Games have added an all-new Royale Pass Season named “Fury Of The Wasteland”, new TDM map, a falcon and more with the new updateThis new update added an impressive amount of enhancements and upgrades with the 0.15.5 content update.

“The Fury of the Wasteland” themed update will introduce players to new weapons, vehicles and new skins as the all-new Royale Pass Season 10 begins. In the new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch mode, set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths zigging through ancient ruins, the new “Ruins” map challenges players to go head-to-head with enemies, set up a stronghold or employ team tactics.

This new update included some Vikendi special items like the new MP5K SMG and the Zima four wheel drive vehicle. And today we will be have a look at the new SMG.

PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 'Fury Of The Wasteland'

Also Read

PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 'Fury Of The Wasteland'

MP5K SMG: All you need to know

The new weapon MP5K is a sub-machine gun chambered for 9mm ammunition which will be exclusive to Vikendi and will replace the Vector on that map. While the firing mechanics of the MP5K are similar to those of the Vector, it boasts a higher per bullet damage, but with a lower overall firing rate and DPS. This SMG also has a higher magazine capacity than the Vector, starting at 30 rounds by default with 40 rounds in an extended magazine.

The MP5K has a damage of 32 which is just one more than the Vector. But it has the third highest rate of fire among the SMGs at 0.064 just behind the UZI and Vector. This stat is directly related to the time it takes to kill someone wearing a level 2 vest. As for the time required to kill someone wearing a level 2 vest, the MP5K takes only 0.322 seconds.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 10:01 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 11, 2019 10:06 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Google Stadia app hits Play Store ahead of November 19 launch
Gaming
Google Stadia app hits Play Store ahead of November 19 launch
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen data-lazy-sizes, five variants

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

News

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

Most Popular

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG
PUBG might soon get mobile-style clan system on PC and console

Gaming

PUBG might soon get mobile-style clan system on PC and console
PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 'Fury Of The Wasteland'

Gaming

PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 'Fury Of The Wasteland'
PUBG Mobile gets a Rs 200 coupon on Google Play Store again

Gaming

PUBG Mobile gets a Rs 200 coupon on Google Play Store again
PUBG Mobile Lite has a new Winner Pass 6

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite has a new Winner Pass 6

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs Jio : एक हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में किसका लॉन्ग टर्म प्रीपेड प्लान है बेस्ट

India vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Live Streaming: तीसरा T-20 मैच आज, ऐसे देखें लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग

iPhone 11 Pro को Caviar ने आधा किलो गोल्ड (सोना) के साथ किया पेश, जानें कीमत

डाटा लीक होने जैसी घटनाओं से बचाव कर सकती हैं कई एप

फ्री Roku एप अब एप्पल वॉच में भी उपलब्ध

News

WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook
News
WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton still wants users to delete Facebook
OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report

News

OnePlus users reporting battery drain issue caused by WhatsApp: Report
OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online

News

OnePlus 8 real-life photos leaked online
Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants

News

Samsung Galaxy S11 tipped to come in three screen sizes, five variants
Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States

News

Instagram to begin 'hide like counts' test in the United States