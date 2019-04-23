comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile accepts parachuting and disappearing planes glitch, says fix coming
News

PUBG Mobile accepts parachuting and disappearing planes glitch, says fix coming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile may have introduced a really exciting mode to the game with update 0.12.0, but it has its bugs as well.

  • Published: April 23, 2019 9:44 AM IST
PUBG Mobile zombie run

The newest update that PUBG Mobile received which is numbered 0.12.0 a little while back which introduced a new mode to the already existing Zombie mode. The 0.11.0 update to the game saw the introduction of the Zombie mode where players were able to fight and take on zombies alongside other players. Players were able to take on the monsters and abominations from the Resident Evil 2 game in this mode, and had to survive three nights and eliminate all opposition in order to win the game. And with the 0.12.0 update Tencent Games is continuing its relationship with Capcom and is revamping the existing ‘Survive till Dawn’ mode in what can be called a 2.0.

But the update 0.12.0 brought some bugs with it as well which seemed to be game breaking, because the glitches caused planes to disappear and problems with parachuting. Players have been reporting issues where planes would disappear even before reaching the landing area. The devs have accepted the issues and tweeted saying, “We are aware of the plane disappearing and parachuting issue. The cause is being investigated and it will be fixed as soon as possible. We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused and would like to thank you for your continued support.”

PUBG update 28 is now live on PC Test server; introduces Weapon Mastery and even more loot for Erangel

Also Read

PUBG update 28 is now live on PC Test server; introduces Weapon Mastery and even more loot for Erangel

As for the update and the he revamp of the mode is called ‘Darkest Night’, players will be able to drop in on the map and battle out hoards of zombies all the while surviving an environment of toxic gas. This mode is set to last for about 30 minutes and the objective is to survive and kill as many zombies as players can. Besides this another new feature that is being added is the spectator mode, which has been in demand for a long time on all the versions of PUBG. The other update is the ability to change the color of the crosshairs of the red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes. This feature has been on the PC version of the game for a while now. The new update is set to hit the servers early next week.

WATCH: Vivo APEX First Look

– Survive Till Dawn 2.0: PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 survival game mode has been given a revamp. New ghouls have been added along with new ballistic weaponry.

– Darkest Night: Probably the most interesting feature in this update, the new survival mode will let players drop solo or in squads and face hordes of zombies along with toxic gas for 30 minutes until they are evacuated.

– Spectator mode: Players will now be able to spectate the matches of their friends, crew and clan members live.

– Crosshair modifications: The color of the crosshairs including red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes can be changed along with its shapes.

  • Published Date: April 23, 2019 9:44 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM
Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch today in China

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch today in China

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features leaked

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features leaked

PUBG Mobile accepts parachuting and disappearing planes glitch, says fix coming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile accepts parachuting and disappearing planes glitch, says fix coming

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

Most Popular

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch today in China

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features leaked

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Google Doodle depicts an inked finger

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile accepts parachuting and disappearing planes glitch, says fix coming

Gaming

PUBG Mobile accepts parachuting and disappearing planes glitch, says fix coming
Banning TikTok and PUBG is counterproductive, myopic and a negation of choice

Opinions

Banning TikTok and PUBG is counterproductive, myopic and a negation of choice
PUBG ban in Nepal stayed by Supreme Court, on grounds of freedom of expression

Gaming

PUBG ban in Nepal stayed by Supreme Court, on grounds of freedom of expression
List of places PUBG is banned

Gaming

List of places PUBG is banned
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro could get Fortnite support for the

हिंदी समाचार

Lenovo Z6 Pro स्मार्टफोन अब से कुछ ही देर में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

4G डाउनलोड स्पीड में जियो पहले पायदान पर तो अपलोडिंग में वोडाफोन ने मारी बाजी

Paytm Samsung Super Sale : पहली बार कम हुई Galaxy S10+की कीमतें, मिल रहा है 6 हजार रुपये का कैशबैक

Infinix आज दोपहर 12 बजे लॉन्च करेगी सबसे सस्ता ट्रिपल रियर कैमरे वाला स्मार्टफोन

Amazon Daily Quiz 23 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में घर ले आएं Voltas Split AC

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM
News
Samsung Galaxy M30 flash sale today at 12PM
Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch today in China

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch today in China
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features leaked

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro specifications, features leaked
Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM

News

Realme 3 to go on sale today at 12PM
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Google Doodle depicts an inked finger

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 3: Google Doodle depicts an inked finger