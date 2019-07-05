comscore Here's how to avoid getting a PUBG Mobile account ban | BGR India
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile account ban: Here are 5 things you should absolutely avoid
News

PUBG Mobile account ban: Here are 5 things you should absolutely avoid

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has once of the biggest player base of any game on mobile. And it has very strict anti-cheating rules, so here's how to be safe from them.

  • Published: July 5, 2019 1:28 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy M20 1 PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is definitely among the biggest games in the mobile world right now. It has been a year since it launched, and it’s popularity is still soaring. This is quite the achievement for any game, especially one that has been released on mobile. Mobile game typically don’t have a really long shelf life, but PUBG Mobile is different. We can only assume as to the reasons for this. One of the most valid reasons for this is that the developers at Tencent Games are constantly bringing new content to the game. But as much fun as the game is, certain actions of players do result in a PUBG Mobile account ban. And today we will be taking a look at the things that can result in your account getting blocked or banned.

Temporary PUBG Mobile account ban

Team killing or TK

There are two essential kinds on account bans in PUBG Mobile, a temporary one that lasts two to three days. The other kind is the permanent one where players can be banned anywhere between 10-100 years. Frequently killing teammates can get you banned. Those who think this is fun need to remember that even allies can report you. The ‘User report’ feature is for both allies and enemies. Getting a team kill ban usually lasts for a couple of days, but multiple cases will stack up time.

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Also Read

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Inappropriate behavior and language

One of the foremost issues with gaming is people abusing others, and this can have extremely negative effects. But PUBG Mobile has the option where players can report others for being abusive and for inappropriate behavior. This again results in a temporary ban, but can stack up to greater punishments.

Permanent PUBG Mobile account ban

Using hacks

Using hacks comes under a permanent ban category, and PUBG Mobile really looks hard at this. The game claims to have a very strict anti-cheat system, and it will detect if you are using hacks and cheats. Once recognized, the ban will be a very long one. This would mean all the hard work by you will be wasted.

Bug abuse

Abusing known bugs to get an advantage over others in a game is considered a serious offence by the devs. PUBG Mobile accounts found to be abusing bugs will be permanently banned by the devs. These bugs include looking through certain walls by leaning into them and other such things.

Using third-party apps

Using third party apps is also a serious offence, and can land users in a lot of trouble. This offence when detected, usually earns players a long ban. Third-party apps are those that usually enhance performance or help players get a better interface.

Getting banned on PUBG Mobile is actually not that easy, especially if users stick to the basic rules of ethics and legality. Using backdoor options and shortcuts are basically the things that get people banned in games.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 5, 2019 1:28 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A50 DxOMark camera testing results revealed
thumb-img
News
Realme C2 sale today at 12PM
thumb-img
News
Realme, Xiaomi smartphone war continues: Redmi 7A compared with Realme C2

Editor's Pick

How to install Google Camera on Redmi Note 7 Series
How To
How to install Google Camera on Redmi Note 7 Series
Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Days Sale Top 10 offers

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system

News

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system

Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon

News

Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon

Most Popular

Vivo Z1 Pro Review

Asus ROG G703 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 First Impressions

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Review

Samsung Galaxy M40 Review

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system

Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors

Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to avoid PUBG Mobile account ban?

Gaming

How to avoid PUBG Mobile account ban?
PUBG Lite Beta is now live in India

Gaming

PUBG Lite Beta is now live in India
PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips

Gaming

PUBG tips: Here's the ultimate guide to PUBG Mobile grips
How to register for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019

Gaming

How to register for the PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019
PUBG update adds Apex Legends-style ping system

Gaming

PUBG update adds Apex Legends-style ping system

हिंदी समाचार

Galaxy Note 10 Leaks : Galaxy Note 10 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन में होगा 3D Time of Flight कैमरा सेंसर

Hathway ने 'Lifelong Binge' नाम से नया अनलिमिटेड डाटा ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Oppo ने Amazon पर नए स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च को किया टीज, हो सकता है Oppo K3

Uttar Pradesh Police Twitter : उत्तर प्रदेश की गोरखपुर पुलिस ने ट्विटर की मदद से गुमशुदा लड़कियों को खोजा

Lenovo Smart Band Cardio 2 फिटनेस ट्रैकर 1,499 रुपये कीमत में भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खासियत

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro India launch on July 17
Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system

News

Indian government considering monitoring internet through a centralized system
Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon

News

Oppo K3 India launch teaser page goes live on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 could debut with one or two 3D ToF camera sensors
Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched

News

Hathway Rs 399 Lifelong binge offer with unlimited FUP launched