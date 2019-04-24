PUBG Mobile adds Easter Eggs: What they do and how to get them

The festive fervor of Easter has spread to PUBG Mobile, as Tencent Games has added Easter Eggs to the game. There are 2 types of collectible Easter eggs that drop various items. The first can be found under the Spring Draw tab. Here players will find a quirky little egg sitting behind some plants. This egg offers the chance to pick up some apparel to spruce up the character’s appearance on PUBG Mobile. The other type of egg is the Vibrant Egg. During players matches, they will find vibrant eggs in different locations on the map. Collecting five of these, could give players access to another crate that can be found under the events tab. Redeem these in order to obtain maximum battle points and other prizes.

The newest PUBG Mobile update (0.12.0) introduced a new mode to the already existing Zombie mode. The update adds a revamp of the mode is called ‘Darkest Night’, players will be able to drop in on the map and battle out hoards of zombies all the while surviving an environment of toxic gas. This mode is set to last for about 30 minutes, and the objective is to survive and kill as many zombies as players can.

Besides this another new feature that is being added is the spectator mode, which has been in demand for a long time on all the versions of PUBG. There is also the ability to change the color of the crosshairs of the red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes. This feature has been on the PC version of the game for a while now. The new update is set to hit the servers early next week.

