PUBG Mobile adds Easter Eggs: What they do and how to get them

PUBG Mobile developers Tencent Games has yet again charmed its players with the addition of a new feature for Easter. Called Easter Eggs, these will drop new items for players.

  • Published: April 24, 2019 9:30 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Easter

The festive fervor of Easter has spread to PUBG Mobile, as Tencent Games has added Easter Eggs to the game. There are 2 types of collectible Easter eggs that drop various items. The first can be found under the Spring Draw tab. Here players will find a quirky little egg sitting behind some plants. This egg offers the chance to pick up some apparel to spruce up the character’s appearance on PUBG Mobile. The other type of egg is the Vibrant Egg. During players matches, they will find vibrant eggs in different locations on the map. Collecting five of these, could give players access to another crate that can be found under the events tab. Redeem these in order to obtain maximum battle points and other prizes.

The newest PUBG Mobile update (0.12.0) introduced a new mode to the already existing Zombie mode. The update adds a revamp of the mode is called ‘Darkest Night’, players will be able to drop in on the map and battle out hoards of zombies all the while surviving an environment of toxic gas. This mode is set to last for about 30 minutes, and the objective is to survive and kill as many zombies as players can.

PUBG earned $920 million in revenue last year: Report

PUBG earned $920 million in revenue last year: Report

Besides this another new feature that is being added is the spectator mode, which has been in demand for a long time on all the versions of PUBG. There is also the ability to change the color of the crosshairs of the red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes. This feature has been on the PC version of the game for a while now. The new update is set to hit the servers early next week.

– Survive Till Dawn 2.0: PUBG Mobile x Resident Evil 2 survival game mode has been given a revamp. New ghouls have been added along with new ballistic weaponry.

– Darkest Night: Probably the most interesting feature in this update, the new survival mode will let players drop solo or in squads and face hordes of zombies along with toxic gas for 30 minutes until they are evacuated.

– Spectator mode: Players will now be able to spectate the matches of their friends, crew and clan members live.

– Crosshair modifications: The color of the crosshairs including red dot, holographic, 2x and 3x scopes can be changed along with its shapes.

