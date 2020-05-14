comscore PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate
News

PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate

Gaming

PUBG Mobile devs have added a new Lieutenant Parsec Set to the game which consists of an white armored headgear along with the the set.

  • Published: May 14, 2020 9:56 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Lieutenant Parsec

There’s new addition to the Premium Crate on PUBG Mobile. The devs have added a new Lieutenant Parsec Set to the game which consists of an white armored headgear along with the the set. There’s also a Fission Demolisher Kar98K skin along with the Lieutenant Parsec UAZ, Flashbang, and backpack skin. Like all crates there’s a chance to win these items when you open them. The more rate item, the less chance of getting it as a drop. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.17.0 live with Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile also added a new Snow Walker Set to the game which is part of the Twilight Hunt crate. This is part of the Twilight Hunt crates which also has attractive white, orange and black highlighted weapon skins. This Snow Walker joins the recently launched Arctic Explorer set that was added to the Lucky Spin section of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 13 Toy Playground Royale Pass is now live

This come after the developers recently added the Dark-Ops Agent, Aurora Pulse M16A4 and The Wasteland Survivor to the game. These are all part of different methods of obtaining these items in the game. These includes crate as well as the lucky spin section of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile reveals details of the upcoming Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile: Here is how to get the Snow Walker Set

The Lieutenant Parsec Set like it’s mentioned before is available with the Premium crate. Now this can be found in the crates sections. It should be visible when you open the crates section and highlighted in gold. Now the Premium Crate has chances to get different items, this means you only have a chance of getting the set with time it is opened. The hat and the body parts of the set are different. Opening it once costs 120UC for once while its 1080UC for 10 times.

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Toy Playground Royale Pass is now live

Also Read

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Toy Playground Royale Pass is now live

As for the Naughty Kitty Set ,it is available through the Classic Crates in the game. The set also comes with multiple in-game items. These include the character outfit, Dark-Ops Agent Headgear. PUBG Mobile players need to purchase premium crates to try and win this in-game character skin.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 14, 2020 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

GOQii Vital 3.0 launched with body temperature sensors
Wearables
GOQii Vital 3.0 launched with body temperature sensors
Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

News

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

Gaming

Sony has sold 110 million PS 4 since launch

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Telecom

BSNL now allows unlimited voice calling, SMS benefits for MTNL network with revised plans

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

News

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together

Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate

Gaming

PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate
PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.17.0 live with Payload Mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.17.0 live with Payload Mode
PUBG Mobile Season 13 Toy Playground Royale Pass is now live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Toy Playground Royale Pass is now live
PUBG Mobile reveals details of the upcoming Season 13 Royale Pass

Gaming

PUBG Mobile reveals details of the upcoming Season 13 Royale Pass
PUBG Mobile Season 13 set to arrive on May 13

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 13 set to arrive on May 13

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung लॉन्च कर सकता है सस्ता फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Galaxy Fold Lite

Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) टैबलेट 7000 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर

itel भारत में अब मोबाइल फोन के साथ एसेसरीज सेगमेंट में करेगी एंट्री, ये नए प्रॉडक्ट्स होंगे लॉन्च

OnePlus 8 सीरीज को इस तारीख से खरीद सकेंगे आप, जानिए कब शुरू होगी सेल

Instagram एप ने लॉन्च किए नए फीचर्स, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे पहले से ज्यादा कंट्रोल

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now
News
Oppo K3 Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update rolling out now
Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets

News

Amazon launches three new Fire HD 8 tablets
Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch

News

Oppo A9 2020 update rolls out with April 2020 security patch
Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together

News

Google Chrome will soon let users group tabs together
Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta

News

Realme X2 Pro to get early access to Android 11 Beta