comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game
News

PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile has been called out quite a lot in the recent months to be a negative influence on children.

  • Published: March 2, 2019 1:55 PM IST
PUBG-Mobile-Claw-grip-real

PUBG Mobile started attracting negative attention in India a while back, and it seems to have been growing for a while. There have been cases of government institutions taking action or releasing statement against the game and propounding it as a negative impact on the people playing it, even though there is no study or fact to base it on. And in reply to this the PUBG Mobile team had released a statement addressing the issues and the reaction the devs have for the game.

“We appreciate the support and trust given to us by our PUBG MOBILE players. While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe that it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem. To this end, we constantly work and shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies, and listening to their feedback on what we can do to enhance the overall PUBG MOBILE experience.”

“To foster a healthy and balanced in-game environment, we are developing numerous new features and enhancements which enables us to provide an environment for players to enjoy PUBG MOBILE in a rewarding and responsible manner. We are honored to have a passionate community of PUBG MOBILEplayers in India and globally and continue to welcome their feedback to make PUBG MOBILE the best game ever!”

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Also Read

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

And now it seems the PUBG Mobile team is looking to put in checks and stops to ensure that the game is perceived and played in good intentions and without any adverse effects. The developers have now announced that it will be putting in a digital lock of sorts, which will limit the access of players under the age of 13. Players who are under the age limit will need their guardians to open the game for them. This has been implemented in the Chinese version of the game for now, but we can expect it to arrive on the Indian shores soon. This implementation to PUBG Mobile comes after the real name check was added by the same developers on the game Honour of Kings.

  • Published Date: March 2, 2019 1:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Trending
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get Oxygen OS 9.0.4 with January security patch and Google Duo integration
thumb-img
Trending
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
thumb-img
Trending
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
thumb-img
Trending
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game
Gaming
PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game
iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more

News

iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

Realme 3 rumor roundup

News

Realme 3 rumor roundup

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

News

After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Samsung Galaxy A40 launch in Europe imminent, could be priced 249 Euros

ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services

Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked

iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game
PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge
PUBG teams up with Horizon Zero Dawn team to bring exclusive items to PS4

Gaming

PUBG teams up with Horizon Zero Dawn team to bring exclusive items to PS4
PUBG update is now live with new vehicles for Vikendi map and flare guns

Gaming

PUBG update is now live with new vehicles for Vikendi map and flare guns
PUBG Mobile zombit mode: Key takeaways

Gaming

PUBG Mobile zombit mode: Key takeaways

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में जल्द लॉन्च होगा 10.or G2, जानें इस स्मार्टफोन की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 और Galaxy M30 में कौन सा है दमदार स्मार्टफोन

ट्विटर पर जल्द आएगा 'हाइड रिप्लाई' का ऑप्शन, ऐसे कर पाएंगे यूज

वीवो के सब-ब्रांड ने लॉन्च किया अपना पहला iQOO Smartphone, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

आसुस ने घटाई कई स्मार्टफोन्स की कीमतें, ZenFone 5Z हुआ पांच हजार रुपये सस्ता

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 launch in Europe imminent, could be priced 249 Euros
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 launch in Europe imminent, could be priced 249 Euros
ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services

News

ACT Fibernet launches its services in Jaipur with 3 new services
Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked

News

Huawei P30 Pro hands-on images leaked
iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more

News

iQOO smartphone from Vivo launched with Snapdragon 855, 44W SuperFlash Charge and more
Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 is getting a new update with March 2019 security patch, improved camera and more