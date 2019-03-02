PUBG Mobile age limit imposed in response to complaints against the game

PUBG Mobile started attracting negative attention in India a while back, and it seems to have been growing for a while. There have been cases of government institutions taking action or releasing statement against the game and propounding it as a negative impact on the people playing it, even though there is no study or fact to base it on. And in reply to this the PUBG Mobile team had released a statement addressing the issues and the reaction the devs have for the game.

“We appreciate the support and trust given to us by our PUBG MOBILE players. While we strive to deliver the best possible gaming experience to our fans, we also believe that it is extremely important for us to be a responsible member of the gaming ecosystem. To this end, we constantly work and shall continue to work with different stakeholders, including parents, educators and government bodies, and listening to their feedback on what we can do to enhance the overall PUBG MOBILE experience.”

“To foster a healthy and balanced in-game environment, we are developing numerous new features and enhancements which enables us to provide an environment for players to enjoy PUBG MOBILE in a rewarding and responsible manner. We are honored to have a passionate community of PUBG MOBILEplayers in India and globally and continue to welcome their feedback to make PUBG MOBILE the best game ever!”

And now it seems the PUBG Mobile team is looking to put in checks and stops to ensure that the game is perceived and played in good intentions and without any adverse effects. The developers have now announced that it will be putting in a digital lock of sorts, which will limit the access of players under the age of 13. Players who are under the age limit will need their guardians to open the game for them. This has been implemented in the Chinese version of the game for now, but we can expect it to arrive on the Indian shores soon. This implementation to PUBG Mobile comes after the real name check was added by the same developers on the game Honour of Kings.