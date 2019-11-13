PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins

PUBG Mobile has a new season and with the new update is has a new TDM map called The Ruins. Besides this the new update also marks the beginning of the all-new Season 10 – The Fury of the Wasteland. It has added a falcon to the game as well which happens to be a pet. “The Fury of the Wasteland” themed update introduces players to new weapons, vehicles and new skins as part of the all-new Royale Pass Season 10.

TDM map ‘The Ruins’: All you need to know

The new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch map – The Ruins, is set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths zigging through ancient ruins. The new map sets players to go head-to-head with enemies, set up a stronghold or employ team tactics. In this mode, users can respawn at random coordinates, allowing for even more intense battles. Moreover, as this mode offers shorter gameplay time, users will get more immersed in their gameplay experiences.

There are a lot of new elements added into this map. For example, in the beginning of the match, when players spawn in their own area, unlike TDM: Warehouse, the weapons are set up on a rack, on the wall. On the right side of this wall, you will find all necessary attachments and appropriate ammo. Also, another new feature in this map, is that when players kill their opponent team player, the player can loot their weapon and ammo, something that was not possible in TDM: Warehouse. Set in a ruined city sort of architecture, this map offers a lot of vantage points and hiding spots for player, and thanks to its shorter gameplay time and no fixed respawn point.

The new update also introduces a new weapon and vehicles exclusive for Vikendi. The new MP5K portable SMG is featuring a rate-of-fire at 900 RPM and low recoil, while a new vehicle Zima allows for new strategies as it is easier to drive in a snowy terrain and not easily damaged.