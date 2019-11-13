comscore PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins
News

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins

Gaming

“The Fury of the Wasteland” themed update introduces players to new weapons, vehicles and new skins as part of the all-new Royale Pass Season 10. 

  • Updated: November 13, 2019 9:56 AM IST
TDM Map Ruins PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has a new season and with the new update is has a new TDM map called The Ruins. Besides this the new update also marks the beginning of the all-new Season 10 – The Fury of the Wasteland. It has added a falcon to the game as well which happens to be a pet. “The Fury of the Wasteland” themed update introduces players to new weapons, vehicles and new skins as part of the all-new Royale Pass Season 10.

TDM map ‘The Ruins’: All you need to know

The new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch map – The Ruins, is set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths zigging through ancient ruins. The new map sets players to go head-to-head with enemies, set up a stronghold or employ team tactics. In this mode, users can respawn at random coordinates, allowing for even more intense battles. Moreover, as this mode offers shorter gameplay time, users will get more immersed in their gameplay experiences.

PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 'Fury Of The Wasteland'

Also Read

PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 'Fury Of The Wasteland'

There are a lot of new elements added into this map. For example, in the beginning of the match, when players spawn in their own area, unlike TDM: Warehouse, the weapons are set up on a rack, on the wall. On the right side of this wall, you will find all necessary attachments and appropriate ammo. Also, another new feature in this map, is that when players kill their opponent team player, the player can loot their weapon and ammo, something that was not possible in TDM: Warehouse. Set in a ruined city sort of architecture, this map offers a lot of vantage points and hiding spots for player, and thanks to its shorter gameplay time and no fixed respawn point.

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

The new update also introduces a new weapon and vehicles exclusive for Vikendi. The new MP5K portable SMG is featuring a rate-of-fire at 900 RPM and low recoil, while a new vehicle Zima allows for new strategies as it is easier to drive in a snowy terrain and not easily damaged.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 13, 2019 9:52 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 13, 2019 9:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug
News
WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug
Motorola Razr foldable phone set to launch today: Expected specifications and more

News

Motorola Razr foldable phone set to launch today: Expected specifications and more

Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs

News

Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins

Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16

News

Tata Nexon EV to debut as India's most affordable electric SUV on December 16

Most Popular

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22

Apple AirPods Pro with active noise-cancellation is now available in India

WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug

Motorola Razr foldable phone set to launch today: Expected specifications and more

Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about new TDM map The Ruins
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL to be global participants

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019: Entity Gaming and SouL to be global participants
PMK founder Ramadoss asks government to ban PUBG

Gaming

PMK founder Ramadoss asks government to ban PUBG
Call of Duty: Mobile had more first month downloads than PUBG Mobile and Fortnite combined

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile had more first month downloads than PUBG Mobile and Fortnite combined
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Sky ने 199 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च किए 6 नए मंथली और एनुअल पैक

Motorola Razr फोल्डेबल डिस्प्ले वाला फोन आज होगा लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और प्राइस तक जानें सब कुछ

Infinix Hot 8 स्मार्टफोन की सेल आज, 6,999 रुपये में खरीदें

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro की फ्लैश सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे, 2,667 रुपये की EMI पर ले आएं घर

इन 10 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 7 हजार रुपये तक हुई कम

News

Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22
News
Vivo U20 India launch confirmed for November 22
Apple AirPods Pro with active noise-cancellation is now available in India

News

Apple AirPods Pro with active noise-cancellation is now available in India
WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug

News

WhatsApp beta for Android brings new camera icon and fix for voice message bug
Motorola Razr foldable phone set to launch today: Expected specifications and more

News

Motorola Razr foldable phone set to launch today: Expected specifications and more
Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs

News

Disney+ streaming app now available on LG smart TVs