News

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile's India Bonus Challenge has been one of the most popular features in the game. We explain how it works here.

  Published: July 24, 2019 10:39 AM IST
India Bonus Challenge

The India Bonus Challenge on PUBG Mobile has become a popular feature of the game. This bonus challenge from Tencent allows players to convert battle coins to the in-game currency called UC. This UC can be further used to buy outfits, skins, and other items. What’s different about this challenge is that players get to score higher points on their kills, making the prospect of earning UC much quicker and in a more exciting way, rather than hours of gameplay.

Overview of the challenge

The India bonus challenge is available to Indian players at the ‘Esports’ tab on the main screen. From here the players can register for the bonus tournament. The point to be noted is that this is a weekly challenge, which goes live on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 12:00PM to 6:00PM IST. The only prerequisite for this challenge is that the players need to be above level 20 and should be between Bronze V and Conqueror rank.

PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 with Season 8 Royale Pass rolling out in India

Also Read

PUBG Mobile update v0.13.5 with Season 8 Royale Pass rolling out in India

How does the challenge work?

The first thing to know is that this isn’t technically a free challenge. Each player will have to pay around 10 UC, 20 UC, and 30 UC to access different modes. There are three modes – Novice, Adept, and Expert respectively, based on a player’s skill. But, in order to make it easier for players to access this challenge, even when running short on UC, the game registration will let players finish a Novice guide first. Completing this, will give players a bonus 100 battle coins and one voucher to register for the Novice round.

In the Novice round, players can earn 300 points in addition to 15 points per kill. And this should be enough to get players to begin trying their luck as many numbers of times as they wish. While using the earned UC to buy their fills on inventory.

The nitty-gritty of the process

Players need to click on the Register button alongside the mode they wish to access. If playing with the novice voucher, then players must choose the Novice mode. The next prompt the players receive is to begin matching, this prompt box displays an option with Register again. This time when a player hits the ‘Register’ button, the entrance UC is immediately deducted, and the matching process begins. If the matching goes on for more than 5 mins and/or fails, the deducted registration fee (UC) is refunded.

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Zombie: Survive till dawn Gameplay

From here, players can continue to play the game as they do with a higher stake in store and better chances of earning big, along with the usual chicken dinner. The game can be played in solo or squad mode. The only difference in the squad mode is that the players need to ‘Match’ with their teams first, before proceeding to register/match and begin the game. Another key point to note is that the returns are higher for solo mode as the risk is higher. And squad mode is considerably safer as a player is not alone, having better chances of bagging the chicken dinner.

Each week the battle shop gets upgraded, offering players more variety in inventory and more reasons to play the challenge.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: July 24, 2019 10:39 AM IST

