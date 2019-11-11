PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi

PUBG Mobile Season 10 went live recently and the update adds a lot of new items including the new Zima vehicle for Vikendi. The devs at Tencent Games have added an all-new Royale Pass Season named “Fury Of The Wasteland”, new TDM map, a falcon and more with the new update. This new update added new features and bug fixes with the 0.15.5 content update.

“The Fury of the Wasteland” themed update new weapons, vehicles and new skins. It also marks the beginning of the all-new Royale Pass Season 10. The new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch mode is set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths zigging through ancient ruins. The new “Ruins” map challenges players to go head-to-head with enemies, set up a stronghold or employ team tactics.

This new update included some Vikendi special items like the new MP5K SMG and the Zima four wheel drive vehicle. And now we will be taking a look at the new Zima vehicle for Vikendi.

Zima vehicle: All you need to know

The new vehicle named Zima will be replacing the UAZs that were available on the map. The devs write that it won’t have perfect control on Vikendi’s snowy plains, however the 4×4 Zima is much easier to maneuver compared to other vehicles. While the Zima is relatively slow, it has high durability making it ideal for combat situations. It has a health of 1800 which is as much as the UAZs. The vehicle can only be found on the Vikendi map which is not unusual since all maps have their exclusive vehicles. WATCH: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look The Zima can seat four people and has a maximum cruising speed of 100 kmph which can be pushed to 115 kmph. And like most of the other vehicles it has tires that can be popped with gunfire or just classic punches.