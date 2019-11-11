comscore PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi
News

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi

Gaming

The devs at Tencent Games have added an all-new Royale Pass Season named “Fury Of The Wasteland”. And the Zima is part of the same update.

  • Published: November 11, 2019 3:15 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Zima vikendi

PUBG Mobile Season 10 went live recently and the update adds a lot of new items including the new Zima vehicle for Vikendi. The devs at Tencent Games have added an all-new Royale Pass Season named “Fury Of The Wasteland”, new TDM map, a falcon and more with the new update. This new update added new features and bug fixes with the 0.15.5 content update.

“The Fury of the Wasteland” themed update new weapons, vehicles and new skins. It also marks the beginning of the all-new Royale Pass Season 10. The new PUBG Mobile Team Deathmatch mode is set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths zigging through ancient ruins. The new “Ruins” map challenges players to go head-to-head with enemies, set up a stronghold or employ team tactics.

This new update included some Vikendi special items like the new MP5K SMG and the Zima four wheel drive vehicle. And now we will be taking a look at the new Zima vehicle for Vikendi.

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG

Zima vehicle: All you need to know

The new vehicle named Zima will be replacing the UAZs that were available on the map. The devs write that it won’t have perfect control on Vikendi’s snowy plains, however the 4×4 Zima is much easier to maneuver compared to other vehicles. While the Zima is relatively slow, it has high durability making it ideal for combat situations. It has a health of 1800 which is as much as the UAZs. The vehicle can only be found on the Vikendi map which is not unusual since all maps have their exclusive vehicles.

WATCH: PUBG Mobile Payload Mode First Look

The Zima can seat four people and has a maximum cruising speed of 100 kmph which can be pushed to 115 kmph. And like most of the other vehicles it has tires that can be popped with gunfire or just classic punches.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 11, 2019 3:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26
News
MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report

News

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report

Call of Duty: Mobile teases zombie mode which is coming soon

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile teases zombie mode which is coming soon

Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

News

Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

Most Popular

Coolpad Cool 5 Review

Lenovo ThinkPad T490 Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold Review

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset Review

Infinix S5 Review

MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report

Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

Samsung Galaxy M50 likely to launch in India soon

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999

Top 10 WhatsApp features introduced in 2019 so far

How to enable WhatsApp fingerprint lock on Android

How to get Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web

Top 5 Air Purifiers to buy under Rs 10,000

How to use Air Triggers on Asus ROG Phone 2

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new Zima vehicle on Vikendi
Call of Duty: Mobile teases zombie mode which is coming soon

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile teases zombie mode which is coming soon
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the new MP5K SMG
PUBG might soon get mobile-style clan system on PC and console

Gaming

PUBG might soon get mobile-style clan system on PC and console
PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 'Fury Of The Wasteland'

Gaming

PUBG Mobile officially unveils Royale Pass Season 10 'Fury Of The Wasteland'

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M50 स्मार्टफोन पर कर रहा काम, जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

ऑफलाइन मार्केट में भी बिक्री के लिए आएंगे Samsung Galaxy M Series स्मार्टफोन

VU TV Days Sale में बंपर डिस्काउंट पर खरीदें Smart TV

WhatsApp यूजर्स कर रहे हैं शिकायत, लेटेस्ट अपडेट के बाद तेजी से खत्म हो रही है बैटरी

Samsung Galaxy S11 Series तीन स्क्रीन साइज और पांच वेरिएंट में हो सकती है लॉन्च

News

MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26
News
MediaTek to announce a 5G chipset on November 26
Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report

News

Samsung's online-exclusive M series will soon be available in offline stores: Report
Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report

News

Samsung hints a Galaxy phone could feature 108MP camera: Report
Samsung Galaxy M50 likely to launch in India soon

News

Samsung Galaxy M50 likely to launch in India soon
Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999

News

Infinix S5 Lite with punch-hole display to launch soon on Flipkart at Rs 7,999