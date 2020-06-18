comscore PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the PMIS 2020
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about the PMIS 2020

PMIS 2020 begun its round 1 of the online qualifiers yesterday.

  Published: June 18, 2020 6:04 PM IST
PUBG Mobile India Series

One of the bigger tournaments of the year, the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 just begun yesterday. The tournament begun its round 1 of the online qualifiers yesterday. After the pre-qualifiers and in-game qualifiers, 248 teams have made it to showcase their mastery in Round one of the Online qualifiers which will begin today, June 17, 2020. Also joining them will be 16 clans who are already well known in the PUBG Mobile national circuit. The details of invited teams is mentioned in the schedule below. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: The Silverback Set is now out in the game

PMIS 2020: All you need to know

The 16 clans invited to battle it out along with the 248 qualified teams of PMIS 2020 Also Read - PUBG Mobile becomes highest earning games app in May

– Team Soul
– Revenge Esports
– Fnatic
– Marcos Gaming
– Orange Rock
– Godlike
– Megastars
– Team Ind
– Tsm Entity
– Team Insane
– Team Celtz
– U Mumba Esports
– Synerge
– Team Tamilas
– Power House
– Vsg Crawlers Also Read - PUBG Mobile Puppet Master Andy skin, and Pinocchio set out

Orange Rock was the first team from India to book their spot in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World League, with an outstanding performance in the recently concluded PUBG Mobile Pro League.

Coming in strong from behind and finally taking the trophy, Team Celtz emerged the winners of PUBG Mobile Pro League by securing a massive 213 points as well as a place in the PUBG Mobile World League.

TSM Entity, being one of the most consistent with their gameplay came a short second to Team Celtz in the PMPL South Asia Season 1 by securing a total of 202 points. Teams SynerGe , Megastars and Godlike were also present within the top scorers of the tournament, all of whom have secured their places in the upcoming PMWL.

However no matter the performance till date, all 16 teams have a level playing ground to prove their talent and skill set as they make their way to the Online Qualifiers of PMIS 2020.

PUBG Mobile: The Silverback Set is now out in the game

Also Read

PUBG Mobile: The Silverback Set is now out in the game

Schedule for the Tournament

Pre-Qualifiers: (11th June – 15th June)

992 Teams qualified from the in-game qualifiers to play in the pre-qualifiers out of which 62 groups were formed (1 group has a total of 16 teams). Each team was grouped with a total of 16 teams and played the best of 2 matches (Map: Erangel). Four teams from each group with the best cumulative score (Placement points + Kills points) moved on to Online qualifiers (Round 1).

In- Game Qualifiers

These were open for all, with the aim of determining the contenders for the online-qualifiers. Every registered squad was required to play 15 matches, out of which, 10 best games were taken into consideration for qualification

Online Qualifiers: (17th June Onwards)

A total of 256 teams will compete in the online qualifiers out of which the top 248 teams will advance from the In-game qualifiers while 8 teams will come in as direct invites. These teams will play 2 matches in groups of 16 and top 3 teams with the best cumulative score in each group will qualify for the Quarter Finals. In addition to the 48 team’s, 8 teams with the highest kills during the online qualifiers will proceed to the next round

The Quarter finals will have a total of 64 Team’s out of which 56 qualified teams from online qualifiers and 8 new invited teams will play the quarter finals. These 64 teams will battle it out in 4 groups across 4 days. 32 top teams from Quarter Finals will advance to the Semifinals. Here we have a healthy mix of old established teams and the fresh young talented teams to enable high quality exposure on both sides. These teams will fight it out for the top 16 slots. Finally it all boils to the Grand Finals, where the top 16 teams in the country will take a shot at 50 Lacs INR prize pool and attain glory. 3 days of intense battle royale action will see teams getting through a total of 18 matches to reach the conclusion and declare the new champions of India.

Prize Pool and Prize distribution

The total prize pool of PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 is Rs 50,00,000, which will be further broken down. The winning team will take away a whopping total of Rs 20,00,000, while the runner up will win Rs 5,00,000, followed by the third-place ranking team who will take away Rs 3,00,000.

Additionally, all teams who make it to the top 16 ranks will also receive cash prizes. There are also special category awards for players and teams in the grand finals, which are listed below which has a seperate prize pool of Rs 5,00,000.

Story Timeline

