comscore PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns
News

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

Gaming

Flare Guns in PUBG Mobile are a rare find but a game-changer, the flare gun is scattered all over the map and comes with the opportunity of calling in only one drop.

  • Published: June 25, 2020 6:20 PM IST
PUBG Mobile Flare Guns

Flare guns have been part of PUBG Mobile for a while now and it dictates a lot of strategies in the game. A rare find but a game-changer, the flare gun is scattered all over the map and comes with the opportunity of calling in only one drop, however, the single drop can help you and the rest of your squad get closer to that chicken dinner. Also Read - New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

In light of the flare gun being such an important and dangerous weapon, it is important that we not only look for it in the right places but also use it to its maximum capabilities. Also Read - Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Here are the best places on the map to get flare guns

1. Georgopol: Users have a high probability of finding a flare gun here. The three warehouses as well as the containers more often than not have this. However, it is a high risk area as most experienced players land here in hopes of some good loot and guaranteed kills. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Bloodhawk Warrior and Dawn Hunter sets added

2. Sosnovka Military Base: Another popular drop and high risk area, the military base is a great place to find a flare gun. Usually found hidden within the tall buildings, caves, observatory or factory. Since it’s a large area to hunt down the flare, make sure your squad is with you to ensure cover against any approaching enemies.

3. Novorepnoye: An area with a high loot spawn, makes this another favorite for pro players. Within the numerous crates and warehouses you may find yourself a flare gun.

4. Mylta Power: If you’re a mid-level user, still getting used to the grind of PUBG Mobile but you’re with a squad of some experienced players, this is the perfect drop for you. While the chances of surprise attacks are high, all the loot lies in the range of one big building which makes it easier for the team to cover each other to the maximum of their ability. While there is not always a guaranteed flare gun here, you still have a chance if luck prevails.

5. The Shooting Range: The ultimate drop for newbies trying to get their hands on their first flare gun. The risk factor comes down slightly as most pro players prefer other drops to this. But you will definitely have to take out some squads who are also trying their luck here. The top of the boxes are the best places to land a flare gun. Being a small area it is easy to sweep in here early, get your hands on the loot and be on your way.

New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

Also Read

New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

Tips and tricks

– Out in the open: Make sure that you fire the flare gun in an open space, which also allows you to seek cover. This gun is noisy, hence the shots fired can reveal your location, so make sure you hide in a secure space while waiting for the drop to land.

– Be on your toes: A lit up flare draws the eyes on many opponents, so in order to loot what is rightfully yours while keeping your safety as your top priority, make sure you loot as swiftly as possible and relocate immediately.

– The perfect ambush: For players that not only wish to secure the loot that comes with the drop, but also want to get a few good headshots while they’re at it, make sure to get high ground over approaching enemies in a safe hiding spot. Clear out your opponents and then make way to the goodies.

– There’s no I in Team: To win as a team, you need to play as a team. While some players may want all the loot from the drop to themselves, this could cost them the game if they miscalculate the probability of a surprise attack. Inform your team members, and together choose the best place on the map to call for the drop. While 2 can loot, the others can cover them. Teams can decide amongst themselves, which player keeps what based on overall skill and who landed the flare guns.

– Sufficient stock of loot: Drops cannot be the only thing players rely on for loot. Before firing your flare, ensure that you have a sufficient set of guns, ammunition as well as health supplies as you may have to engage in a brawl to get to the drop.

– Patience is a virtue: After the drop lands, don’t let your excitement get the better of you. There’s always more than meets the eye, make sure you wait to see if anyone else has their eye on the same drop before you head for the loot.

– Scope them out: A good DMR like an SKS, equipped with a 6x or 4x scope is something players should have before they fire the flare. This will help you scope out the area and get some precise kills of lurking enemies before you and your squad expose yourselves.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 25, 2020 6:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed
News
Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed
PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

Realme Buds Q Review

Review

Realme Buds Q Review

Realme shares details regarding its new product strategy beyond smartphones

News

Realme shares details regarding its new product strategy beyond smartphones

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

News

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

Most Popular

Realme Buds Q Review

Samsung Galaxy M21 Review

Amazfit Stratos 3 Review

Nokia 5310 Review A heavy bet on XpressMusic nostalgia

Realme Smart TV Review

Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed

Realme shares details regarding its new product strategy beyond smartphones

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India

Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Apple WWDC 2020: Livestream and what to expect

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns

Gaming

PUBG Mobile: All you need to know about using Flare Guns
Pok mon Unite, a MOBA game like Dota 2 has been announced

Gaming

Pok mon Unite, a MOBA game like Dota 2 has been announced
New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta

Gaming

New PUBG Mobile Livik Map teased, now available in Beta
Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile overtakes PUBG Mobile with 250 million downloads
Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Gaming Phones to Play PUBG in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

पबजी मोबाइल पर एक्सक्लूसिव आएगा Livik मैप, बीटा वर्जन में है मौजूद

Call of Duty: Mobile को एक साल से कम समय में 25 करोड़ बार किया गया डाउनलोड

Realme Buds Q भारत में 1,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया मिनी डेस्कटॉप सीपीयू Ningmei CR100, जानें क्या हैं खूबियां

रियलमी ने लॉन्च किए दो नए स्मार्टफोन, 24,999 रुपये से शुरू है कीमत

Latest Videos

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Oppo Find X2, Motorola Fusion Plus, ROG Phone III, Jio Platforms and more: Weekly News Roundup
Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look

Features

Adobe Photoshop Camera app first look
Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Tarun Katial, ZEE5 CEO
Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

Features

Speaking with BGR India: Ashim Mathur, Dolby Senior Regional Director

News

Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed
News
Poco X2 8GB + 256GB model price in India changed
Realme shares details regarding its new product strategy beyond smartphones

News

Realme shares details regarding its new product strategy beyond smartphones
Xiaomi releases MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 and K20 Pro

News

Xiaomi releases MIUI 12 stable update for Redmi K20 and K20 Pro
Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India

News

Amazon, Flipkart to add labels to Chinese goods sold online in India
Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details

News

Realme 2 Pro gets stable Android 10 release: Check details

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers