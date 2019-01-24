PUBG Mobile allowing Battle Points to Unknown Currency conversion is just a rumor

PUBG Mobile has taken the center-stage in terms of the attention it is gaining all over, be it gamer, social media or people in general. And with its abundant player base it has been making more money than than the PC and console versions of the game. This is because PUBG Mobile has introduced an in-game currency that is not present in the other versions of the game, and it is called Unknown Credit or UC in short. Players have to buy UC from the store using real world money.

But there is another kind of currency in PUBG Mobile, and it is called Battle Points or BP. Players can earn BP by playing games, and completing missions. But BP is only used to buy one kind of crate called the Soldier Crate, which contains run of the mill cosmetic items. While UC is used to buy crates and other premium cosmetic items in the game. Now players have long been demanding that the game allow them convert BP to UC. And there was a recent rumor that Tencent Games will be introducing an option to do just that in the upcoming 0.10.5 update. But that is just a rumor and it is not true.

UCs and premium cosmetic items in the game is how PUBG earns money, and it is highly unlikely that Tencent Games will be giving these away for free. As for the conversion rate of real world money to UC, the price begins from Rs 79 for 60 UC, and goes up to Rs 7,900 for 8,100 UC. Which means on an average the value of 1 UC is slightly more than Re 1.