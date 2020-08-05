comscore PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced
PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced

PUBGMobile brings new gameplay experience with the update of themed mode and launches the game’s first-ever indoor map.

  • Published: August 5, 2020 12:19 PM IST
With a mysterious ancient civilization theme, PUBG Mobile unveils a new Ancient Secret Mode update, bringing players all-new in-game events and exclusive rewards. Similarly, fresh content arrives in the form of the new Arena gameplay – Team Gun Game and Library map in the hit Arena playlist. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: College student shoots himself after a fight with his family

The new Ancient Secret themed gameplay mode is now available. Players who activate the new mode can observe and explore an ominous “Ancient Secret” building rising on Miramar and Erangel. This massive two-story structure begins each game at ground-level, but then begins to float and follow the play circle. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Here are all the Season 14 all rewards in the game

In addtion to the ancient structure, players can experience the following features through the new game mode: Also Read - PUBG MOBILE announces major changes to data storage and privacy policies in India

– New Boss Battle – A secretive boss awaits in a sealed room on the second floor of the structure, hiding rich rewards for players that defeat it in combat

– Small Ruins Environment – Players can traverse small ruins that spawn randomly throughout the map, concealing crates and puzzles

– Slate puzzle – Players can now test their merit with a new interactive Ancient Slate puzzle.

PUBG Mobile also introduces a new Golden Pharaoh X-Suit Outfit set. This is also available to unlock, alongside additional Warrior of Ra, Warrior of Nut, Underworld Guide, and Mummy costumes. There are six levels of outfit upgrads now with access to additional benefits, including:

– Outfit appearance upgrade

– Exclusive entry emotes

– Outfit-exclusive lobby emotes

– Teammate interaction emotes and item sharing

– Spawn Island and kill announcement special effects

Each outfit set includes a unique and exclusive Treasure Create that players can unlock for additional rewards, including Pharaoh Coins to exchange for other outfits, materials to upgrade Golden Pharaoh X-Suit and more. Players can also make lucky draws by using UC or Silver Fragments.

New Arena Gameplay

The all-new Team Gun Game offers 4v4 gameplay with Arena mode starting weapons. As players defeat opponents, their weapons are gradually upgraded. The first team to use the final weapon, which is the pan, claims the Chicken Dinner. Team Gun Game is available to play every weekend, from Friday to Sunday.

The new Team Gun Game is also available on the all-new Library map. As the first-ever indoor map in PUBG Mobile, Library boasts a symmetrical layout with three assault routes: left, right and center. Unique positions on platforms, in doorways or behind bookshelves offer competitors advantages for strategic positioning, and provides players with weaker weapons a fighting chance.

In addition to the new Team Gun Game mode and Library map, today’s content update delivers several additional features, including:

– New Arena Attachment – The Barrel Extender muzzle attachment can now be added to most Sniper Rifles, Rifles and Sub-machine Guns. It increases the firearm’s effective range and minimizes damage reduction due to distance

– Arena Firearm Damage Reduction Adjustment – Firearm damage is now based upon operational distance per weapon class, which are ordered as Shotgun, Sub-machine Gun, Rifle, Sniper Rifle from near to far, respectively.

  • Published Date: August 5, 2020 12:19 PM IST

