PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile could be banned in the US soon
News

PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile could be banned in the US soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile could be banned as a result of Tencent being facing a ban.

  Published: August 7, 2020 3:59 PM IST
Tencent Games

US President Donald Trump recently announced that he has moved to ban TikTok and WeChat in the country. While TikTok is another story altogether, banning WeChat and in turn its parent company Tencent would have a cascading result. Tencent is not only responsible for developing WeChat but also popular mobile games. These games include PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile. This could result in the banning of these two popular games as well. Tencent Games is yet to make a statement on the same. Also Read - PUBG Mobile brings support for 90fps gameplay on OnePlus phones

PUBG Mobile: Fate in India

Recently, PUBG Mobile has also come under fire in India and it’s fate now hangs in the balance. The Ministry of IT and technology has just banned 47 more Chinese apps in India. The decision comes after the body had earlier removed a number of apps that originated in China. These were banned on the grounds of lapses of data privacy. The new list of banned apps includes cloned versions of the 59 apps that India had earlier banned, which included popular names like TikTok, ShareIT, WeChat, among others. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Three men apparently killed their teammate who asked them to be quiet

Apart from the 47 apps that will be banned, India has also reportedly prepared a list of over 250 Chinese applications that will be under examination for data mining and lapses of security. The apps will be checked for any national security violations, reports India Today. This list of 250 Chinese apps reportedly involves applications linked to the Alibaba group as well as popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Ancient Secret mode, indoor Library map introduced

Meanwhile, some top gaming titles are also expected to be present in the list of 47 new apps that will be banned soon. These particular applications have allegedly already been involved in sharing data with Chinese agencies.

PUBG MOBILE announces major changes to data storage and privacy policies in India

PUBG MOBILE announces major changes to data storage and privacy policies in India

The Indian government took the decision to ban the 59 Chinese applications after a fierce incident on the Indo-China border that resulted in casualties on both sides. The incident resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers in action and left more than 70 injured.

Story Timeline

  Published Date: August 7, 2020 3:59 PM IST

