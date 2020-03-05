PUBG Mobile and Nodwin Gaming to bring a Esports Circuit in South Asia

It has not all been fun and games when it comes to PUBG and its real life effects. There have been numerous incidents across the globe where PUBG was claimed as an addictive game. And some of these incidents even resulted in suicides and people causing grevious injury to others. PUBG Mobile has faced the ire of different governemnts and institutions as well as a result.

It seems like Tencent Games and Nodwin Gaming are collaborating to bring a PUBG Mobile Esports Circuit in South Asia for 2020. The league would use the already present tournaments as part of it. This means official PMCO and PMPL events for some regions would be a part of it. Both PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) and PUBG Mobile Club Open have been considered entry tournaments for the PUBG Mobile World League (PWPL).

PMCO Spring Split India which took place in June 2019 saw Nodwin Gaming collaborate with PUBG Mobile. This was followed by PMCO Fall Split South Asia in October 2019. In 2020, Nodwin didn’t get involved for the online qualifiers for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Spring Split for India, Pakistan, South Asia and wildcard regions. Nodwin now plans to provide match hosting, broadcasting, player and talent management, league operations and overall event management.

“For us at NODWIN Gaming, 2019 was the building block towards redefining esports with PUBG Mobile. The PMCOs laid the foundation for a bigger vision. Our association with PUBG MOBILE in 2020 means we got to execute that vision in our style. The introduction of Pro League has made the entire league structure more robust and engaging. The community is excited and so are we. Filled arenas with high decibel chantings incoming!”, said Akshat Rathee, MD & Founder, Nodwin Gaming.

PMCO 2020: Details

PMCO 2020 Spring Split’s group stage games began on February 7. The PMCO 2020 saw 32 teams qualifying from multiple regions. They were selected from over 42,000 squads to participate in the PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 (PMCO 2020) Spring Split. PMCO 2020 Spring Split Regional Finals began in South Asia and India from Saturday, February 22 to Sunday, February 23. And after the Group stages 16 teams have stood out and qualified for the Regional Finals. These teams now get a chance to enter PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL). The top 15 among these will move on to PMPL South Asia and fight for the 5 slots for the World League East.