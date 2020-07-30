PUBG MOBILE updates data storage and privacy policies in India

The last few months have seen the Indian Government taking a strict stand against apps of Chinese origin. Several popular ones such as TikTok, Helo, Vigo, CamScanner and more have been banned due to data privacy issues. With 275 more apps under scrutiny, Tencent Games has updated PUBG MOBILE’s privacy policies for India. Note that PUBG MOBILE is reportedly part of the 275 apps under scrutiny by the government. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Oasis Fresh event: Here are all the recipes of 46 drinks available

The update in its privacy policies brings a couple of changes to PUBG MOBILE players in India. For those worrying about data storage policies, there’s some good news. PUBG MOBILE will now store all its player data in Indian servers for Indian players. This data includes all your account information, location, transaction details and more. The game is notifying its players currently through a notification.

WATCH: OnePlus Nord Review

The game also has its dedicated support team, including engineers and others, located in India. Hence, all game-related issues for the Indian servers will be solved internally rather than bringing handling it over to the global team.

Apart from the data storage, PUBG MOBILE has also listed its updated privacy policies. “Our servers are located in India (in the case of users located in India only), Singapore, Hong Kong SAR and the United States. In addition, our support, engineering and other teams located in our offices around the world (including the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) (for the purpose of this privacy policy, this term excludes Taiwan, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR), India (in the case of users located in India only), the United States and Hong Kong SAR) will have access to your information.”

Third party data handling policy updates

The policies also declare how third-parties handle user data. PUBG MOBILE relies on third-party entities for its cloud backup services, support ticketing and fraud detection. The data that’s collected from players includes open ID, IP address, device information, registration time, login time, and Game Services information.

Most importantly, PUBG MOBILE states that it prohibits third parties from using your data for purposes other than providing in-game services. “All companies providing services for us are prohibited from retaining, using, or disclosing your personal information for any purpose other than providing us with their services in support of the Game Services,” reads the updated policies.

PUBG MOBILE has released a detailed outlook into its privacy policy and if you wish to read it, you can follow this link.

Do Indian players need to do anything?

While the policies are updated, nothing changes on the gameplay front. Players will only receive a notification before a match, requiring them to opt-in to the new changes. Other than that, it will be business as usual. Players can go along their way of scoring the maximum number of chicken dinners the way they used to.

Does this mean PUBG MOBILE won’t be banned?

The updated privacy policies will help PUBG MOBILE to make its stand clear to the government. However, you will have to wait for the scrutiny to end. TikTok is also following a similar norm by having its dedicated servers for Indian users.