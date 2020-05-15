PUBG Mobile announces new challenge, will reward with Crystal Set

PUBG Mobile devs Tencent Games is offering a new challenge, and this time the Crystal Set is the reward. This challenge is called King/Queen of Assists. The objective is to get more than 10 assists in a match. Those that achieve this can share their sceenshot for a chance to win the Crystal Set for a permanent duration. The details can be seen in the tweet below. Also Read - PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate

In terms of sets PUBG Mobile devs have added a new Lieutenant Parsec Set to the game which consists of an white armored headgear along with the the set. There’s also a Fission Demolisher Kar98K skin along with the Lieutenant Parsec UAZ, Flashbang, and backpack skin. Like all crates there’s a chance to win these items when you open them. The more rate item, the less chance of getting it as a drop. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.17.0 live with Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile also added a new Snow Walker Set to the game which is part of the Twilight Hunt crate. This is part of the Twilight Hunt crates which also has attractive white, orange and black highlighted weapon skins. This Snow Walker joins the recently launched Arctic Explorer set that was added to the Lucky Spin section of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 13 Toy Playground Royale Pass is now live

CHALLENGE TIME! 🚨 King/Queen of Assists – Get more than 10 assists! Screenshot your detailed results page and tag us + use the hashtag #PUBGMSTATS and you’re entered! Winner will receive a FREE PERMANENT OUTFIT! 🎉 https://t.co/PgchA8Qr4o pic.twitter.com/PKGh4sYCxq — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) May 14, 2020

This come after the developers recently added the Dark-Ops Agent, Aurora Pulse M16A4 and The Wasteland Survivor to the game. These are all part of different methods of obtaining these items in the game. These includes crate as well as the lucky spin section of the game.

The Lieutenant Parsec Set like it’s mentioned before is available with the Premium crate. Now this can be found in the crates sections. It should be visible when you open the crates section and highlighted in gold. Now the Premium Crate has chances to get different items, this means you only have a chance of getting the set with time it is opened. The hat and the body parts of the set are different. Opening it once costs 120UC for once while its 1080UC for 10 times.