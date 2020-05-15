comscore PUBG Mobile announces new challenge will reward with Crystal Set
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile announces new challenge, will reward with Crystal Set
News

PUBG Mobile announces new challenge, will reward with Crystal Set

Gaming

The objective of this PUBG Mobile King/Queen of Assists Challenge is to get more than 10 assists in a match.

  • Updated: May 15, 2020 4:15 PM IST
PUBG Mobile challenge

PUBG Mobile devs Tencent Games is offering a new challenge, and this time the Crystal Set is the reward. This challenge is called King/Queen of Assists. The objective is to get more than 10 assists in a match. Those that achieve this can share their sceenshot for a chance to win the Crystal Set for a permanent duration. The details can be seen in the tweet below. Also Read - PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate

In terms of sets PUBG Mobile devs have added a new Lieutenant Parsec Set to the game which consists of an white armored headgear along with the the set. There’s also a Fission Demolisher Kar98K skin along with the Lieutenant Parsec UAZ, Flashbang, and backpack skin. Like all crates there’s a chance to win these items when you open them. The more rate item, the less chance of getting it as a drop. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.17.0 live with Payload Mode

PUBG Mobile also added a new Snow Walker Set to the game which is part of the Twilight Hunt crate. This is part of the Twilight Hunt crates which also has attractive white, orange and black highlighted weapon skins. This Snow Walker joins the recently launched Arctic Explorer set that was added to the Lucky Spin section of the game. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Season 13 Toy Playground Royale Pass is now live

This come after the developers recently added the Dark-Ops Agent, Aurora Pulse M16A4 and The Wasteland Survivor to the game. These are all part of different methods of obtaining these items in the game. These includes crate as well as the lucky spin section of the game.

PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate

Also Read

PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate

The Lieutenant Parsec Set like it’s mentioned before is available with the Premium crate. Now this can be found in the crates sections. It should be visible when you open the crates section and highlighted in gold. Now the Premium Crate has chances to get different items, this means you only have a chance of getting the set with time it is opened. The hat and the body parts of the set are different. Opening it once costs 120UC for once while its 1080UC for 10 times.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 15, 2020 4:14 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 15, 2020 4:15 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India: Price, Features
Wearables
Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India: Price, Features
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

News

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Google Chrome to soon block resource-heavy ads

News

Google Chrome to soon block resource-heavy ads

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020

Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile announces new challenge, will reward with Crystal Set

Gaming

PUBG Mobile announces new challenge, will reward with Crystal Set
PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate

Gaming

PUBG Mobile adds Lieutenant Parsec Set to the Premium Crate
PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.17.0 live with Payload Mode

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.17.0 live with Payload Mode
PUBG Mobile Season 13 Toy Playground Royale Pass is now live

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Season 13 Toy Playground Royale Pass is now live
PUBG Mobile reveals details of the upcoming Season 13 Royale Pass

Gaming

PUBG Mobile reveals details of the upcoming Season 13 Royale Pass

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone SE 2 से सस्ता लॉन्च हो सकता है Google Pixel 4a स्मार्टफोन

Redmi का नया 5जी स्मार्टफोन हुआ स्पॉट, हो सकता है नोट 10 सीरीज का हिस्सा

मोटोरोला भारत में इस दिन लॉन्च करेगा अपना धांसू स्मार्टफोन, OnePlus 8 Pro को देगा टक्कर

बेंगलुरु के सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर ने किया आरोग्य सेतू एप को हैक करने का दावा

Spotify तीन महीने के लिए फ्री दे रहा है प्रीमियम प्लान, भारत में सस्ते किए प्लान

Latest Videos

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020
News
Antutu reveals top 10 best Android AI processors for April 2020
Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR

News

Apple finally acquires Virtual Reality startup NextVR
Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched
Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update

News

Motorola Razr will get Android 11 update
Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer

Deals

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K at Rs 1,000 off deal for Mi TV 4 55: Check offer