PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular mobile games in the world. It was extremely popular in India but the Indian government later banned the battle royale game in the country under the Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. PUBG Mobile was banned alongside several other Chinese apps including TikTok, Camscanner, among others. The ban could be the reason behind PUBG Mobile’s slip in position to the second-highest grossing mobile game in March 2021. Also Read - PUBG Mobile developer to launch new co-op game soon: 5 key developments

As per data analyst firm Sensor Tower, the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile has slipped to second place in the month of March 2021 in terms of highest grossing mobile game. The battle royale game recorded 240.5 million USD in player spending and most of the revenue (around 59.7 percent) came from China followed by United States with 9.8 percent. To reiterate, the PUBG Mobile game is rebranded as Game for Peace in China. To recall, the battle royale game was the highest-earning game of February 2021, with 250 million USD in revenue. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Korean version will not be playable in India from July 1: Here's why

The list is led by Honor of Kings, which is also developed by Tencent. The mobile game regained its top spot as the highest-earning game in March 2021 after being displaced by PUBG Mobile last month. Honor of Kings grossed 257.5 million USD in revenue, marking a 63 percent growth from March 2020. Also Read - PUBG Mobile finally gets Karakin map: Demolition Zone, Sticky bombs and more new features

As per the report, the Honor of Kings is very popular in China, which contributes a whopping 96.3 percent of the total revenue, followed by 1.6 percent from Thailand and 1.2 percent from Taiwan.

Following Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile is Genshin Impact by miHoyo game, Uma Musume Pretty Derby by CyberAgent, which generated 136.6 million USD in March, Sensor Tower suggests.

10 top mobile games by worldwide revenue for March 2021: Check list

1. Honor of Kings

2. PUBG Mobile

3. Genshin Impact

4. Uma Musume Pretty Derby

5. Coin Master

6. Roblox

7. Pokemon Go

8. Garena Free Fire

9. Candy Crush Saga

10. Rise of Kingdoms