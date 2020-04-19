PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode: Here are some tips

PUBG Corp, the developing company behind the popular Battle Royale game PUBG Mobile has just launched a new mode. This mode is called the PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode. The company clarified that this mode is available as part of EvoGround game mode selection. This means that the new mode is widely available for players as part of the new update. At the same time, the company also shared a short video to highlight the different features of the mode. The video also outlines some important tips and tricks that players need to keep in mind while playing on the new mode. Let’s check out the details for the PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode here. Also Read - Cold Front Survival or Arctic mode is now live on PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode details

Arctic Mode is a special gameplay mode in Vikendi where players have to compete against two elements. The first element here is all the rival players on the map while the second one is the environmental cold. The company claims that this mode features “extreme gameplay”. As per the information available, the cold weather will occur periodically during the gameplay. If and when the player is exposed to this cold, there is a new health bar signifying the body temperature. In case a player does not keep a tab on this bar, hypothermia may occur. To combat the cold weather, players need to find any shelter and start a fire inside. Also Read - PUBG Mobile shares story of two couples who found love in the game

Watch: OnePlus 8 Series launch- 5 key takeaways

Players need to gather branches to start the fire before the storm sets in. In addition, the players can also use the first to roast some meat to gain some warmth. It is also interesting to note that all the fires will be visible on the map. This means that your safe sport with fire will attract other players around. Also Read - PUBG Mobile was the highest grossing game in March

It is also interesting to note that some players may create fires to create an ambush for other teams. The developer has also added new items in this mode along with some new game-play elements. These include heaters, health packs, remote-controlled drones, and snow-mobiles. PUBG Corp rolled out this new mode along with the latest update.