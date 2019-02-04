comscore
PUBG Mobile Ban: 11-year-old who wrote to Maharashtra govt now moves to Bombay High Court, seeks ban on the game

The boy previously wanted the govt to take necessary action against PUBG Mobile.

Popular battle royale game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds from Bluehole and its mobile version from Tencent Games, PUBG Mobile has been on the receiving end of bad rep recently in India. Recently, an 11-year-old boy from Maharashtra had written a letter to the government asking it to impose a ban on PUBG Mobile. His reason? The game promotes ‘violence and cyberbullying’. This is not a stand-alone approach that some people have had towards the game, but quite a few people have had similar opinions.

In his letter, the boy named Ahad Nizam had written, “Appeal to forthwith ban online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds [PUBG] as it promotes immoral conduct such as violence, murder, aggression, looting, gaming addiction and cyberbullying.” He added, “I will be compelled to seek appropriate legal [civil and criminal] proceeding as per law; naturally at your cost and consequences.” This he claims to do in case the game is not banned by the government. The letter has been addressed to seven ministers which include Minister of Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vinod Tawde Maharashtra education minister, and others.

However, since there was no reply to this letter from the authorities, Ahad has decided to file a Public Interest Litigation or PIL in the Bombay High Court. Previously, Gujarat officially became the first state in India to ban the game from primary schools. There were complaints against the game and appeals to ban it Kashmir and an institution in Chennai also banned it from its hostels.

  • Published Date: February 4, 2019 2:52 PM IST

