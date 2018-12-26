Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Whatever trends in India starts to attract all kinds of attention, and it seems that PUBG Mobile has been getting some negative vibes as well. Apparently, there is now an image doing the rounds on Facebook and Twitter of a court order banning PUBG Mobile that has been imposed by the High Court of Maharashtra. This notice has created quite a stir in the gaming community, and fans of the game.

But the fact that this is a fake attempt by someone is pretty apparent, as the sentences in the order are poorly constructed for an official court order. But the biggest giveaway is that the order is from the ‘High Court of Maharashtra’. Besides that the order has been signed by K. Srinivasulu who has signed as a ‘prejudge’ which does not exist in the Indian Judicial system. As Gadgets360 reports, there are no judges by that name either.

Esports organizers have confirmed that they have not received any notice from the game developers Tencent Games concerning this, and are planning big events around PUBG Mobile next year because it is a big crowd puller.

There is no way to confirm where this hoax originated from. But it is clear that PUBG Mobile’s popularity is causing these fake news. A recent research found that PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile game in the country right now. Besides its popularity right now has seen huge numbers internationally with daily active player numbers at 30 million.