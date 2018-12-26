comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news
News

Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Gaming

The image has been shared on Facebook and Twitter recently.

  • Published: December 26, 2018 9:40 AM IST
PUBG Mobile Honor Play

Whatever trends in India starts to attract all kinds of attention, and it seems that PUBG Mobile has been getting some negative vibes as well. Apparently, there is now an image doing the rounds on Facebook and Twitter of a court order banning PUBG Mobile that has been imposed by the High Court of Maharashtra. This notice has created quite a stir in the gaming community, and fans of the game.

But the fact that this is a fake attempt by someone is pretty apparent, as the sentences in the order are poorly constructed for an official court order. But the biggest giveaway is that the order is from the ‘High Court of Maharashtra’. Besides that the order has been signed by K. Srinivasulu who has signed as a ‘prejudge’ which does not exist in the Indian Judicial system. As Gadgets360 reports, there are no judges by that name either.

Esports organizers have confirmed that they have not received any notice from the game developers Tencent Games concerning this, and are planning big events around PUBG Mobile next year because it is a big crowd puller.

PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating

Also Read

PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating

There is no way to confirm where this hoax originated from. But it is clear that PUBG Mobile’s popularity is causing these fake news. A recent research found that PUBG Mobile is the most popular mobile game in the country right now. Besides its popularity right now has seen huge numbers internationally with daily active player numbers at 30 million.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2018 9:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
thumb-img
Gaming
Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get stable Android 9 Pie

Most Popular

Honor Band 4 Review

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Review

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review

Meizu C9 Review

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally

Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get stable Android 9 Pie

Baba Amte’s 104th birth anniversary celebrated with a Google doodle

Honor V20 launch today: All you need to know

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news

Gaming

Beware! PUBG Mobile ban by High Court of Maharashtra is fake news
BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Features

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year
PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating

Gaming

PUBG bans nearly 30,000 accounts in Radar Hack Ban wave; pro players caught cheating
PUBG concurrent player count on the rise again

Gaming

PUBG concurrent player count on the rise again
PUBG Mobile for iOS and Android have festive skins on special discount

Gaming

PUBG Mobile for iOS and Android have festive skins on special discount

हिंदी समाचार

MTNL का क्रिसमस ऑफर है जबरदस्त, ऐसे मिलेगा अनलिमिटेड डाटा बिलकुल मुफ्त

2019 के पहले छमाही में भारत में पेश होगा Vivo V12 Pro, जानें क्या होगी कीमत?

गूगल ने डूडल के जरिए बाबा आम्टे को किया याद

Honor V20 स्मार्टफोन आज होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

Xiaomi POCO F1 का नया वेरिएंट हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
News
Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9 Pie stable OTA update rolling out globally
Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again

News

Reliance Jio spotted testing VoWiFi once again
OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get stable Android 9 Pie

News

OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T get stable Android 9 Pie
Baba Amte’s 104th birth anniversary celebrated with a Google doodle

News

Baba Amte’s 104th birth anniversary celebrated with a Google doodle
Honor V20 launch today: All you need to know

News

Honor V20 launch today: All you need to know