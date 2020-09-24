PUBG Mobile ban in India could be permanent

Popular Battle Royale title PUBG Mobile was recently banned in India along with a large number of applications that originated in India. However, the app has since been plotting its return to the Indian app markets after reportedly revising its privacy policies and even cutting ties with Tencent. However, a new report will come as bad news for PUBG Mobile fans who were waiting for the game to make its comeback. Also Read - PUBG Mobile could return soon with Jio Platforms, talks yet to finalize

As per a report by InsideSport, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has suggested that it is in no hurry to bring back the game. This effectively means that the ban on PUBG Mobile in the country could very well be permanent until the government says otherwise. The report also claims that the Ministry has suggested that breaking up with Tencent is not enough for the game to get back quickly on the Play Store. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: Grandson uses Rs 2.3 lakh for in-game purchases

Watch: PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

“There is no discussion within the ministry officials to revoke the ban on any of the apps listed in the ban list. We will stay away from making any comment on any specific company or app“, said the ministry source. Also Read - PUBG Ban: 21-year old student hangs self after not being able to play game

Elsewhere, reports of PUBG Mobile collaborating with Reliance Jio for a comeback in the country started coming up. If all ends up well, Jio Platforms will start distributing the game for Indian players. The developer is currently looking for a full-fledged long-term partnership with the Reliance Jio for the future.

The news comes from a The Hindu BusinessLine report, stating the talks are underway. Jio and PUBG are currently under discussions to bring back the game to India. It is said that PUBG has long-term plans for the game in India and it is looking for a local partner to that. PUBG previously tied with Tencent Games of China for distributing PUBG Mobile in India.