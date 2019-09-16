comscore PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters from September 3 to 9 now out
PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters from September 3 to 9 now out

Cheaters usually use unfair means including software to get an advantage in games.

  Published: September 16, 2019 9:36 AM IST
There is a new PUBG Mobile ban list that Tencent Games shared, which seems to have become a weekly activity. Cheating has be a part of games since time immemorial, this is true for video games as well. Cheaters and hackers have been one of the most persistent problems of gaming. Cheaters usually use unfair means including software to get an advantage in games. PUBG Mobile cheaters like in all other shooting games, use hacks and cheats. Some of these allow players to automatically aim for the heads. There are other hacks that allow users to see through the walls at the positions of different enemies. There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

The tweet reads, “We continue to support fairness in PUBG MOBILE through regular banning of cheaters. Visit our website for a partial list of players banned between September 3 and 9, and please keep reporting cheaters!” Tencent Games is pushing these lists as a deterrent for those that do want to hack.

PUBG Mobile ban list: Details

The developers of PUBG, be it mobile, PC or the consoles have taken the threat of hackers very seriously. And in a recent move announced by Tencent Games, it tweeted that it has banned a host of PUBG Mobile cheaters. PUBG Mobile devs wrote in the blog. All the accounts in the list received a 10-year ban. It even asks players to report other if they suspect that they are cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app.

The PUBG Mobile ban list of the players for the PC emulator can be seen from here while the Mobile ones can be seen here. The list has all different kinds of players and is a rather long one.

PUBG Devs in a recent video announced the importance of player reports on different enemies. These reports can be for toxic behavior and for assumed cheating. Once a player is reported for cheating, the developer team will look into them. This includes the games that the person has played and how they attained all the kills. They will be running the person’s game through all the anti-cheating software to see if any cheating software was used by them.

