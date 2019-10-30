comscore PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out
News

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out

Gaming

Each of the PUBG Mobile account in violation has received a 10-year ban.

  • Published: October 30, 2019 9:22 AM IST
PUBG Mobile list of hackers and cheaters

There is a new PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters that Tencent Games shared for October 29. The devs have shared strong words concerning cheaters and hackers and what they think of them in the post. Hacker and cheaters use software that is made for the purpose. PUBG Mobile cheaters like in all other shooting games, use hacks and cheats with different effects. Some of these allow players to automatically aim for the heads. There are other hacks that allow users to see through the walls at the positions of different enemies. There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

The devs announced the new list in a tweet that reads, “PLAY FAIR OR BEWARE! Attention hackers! We see you and we’re coming for you. Here’s our latest list of hacker prey. Check back tomorrow for more!” Tencent Games is pushing these lists as a deterrent for those that do want to hack. It seems Tencent Games will introduce new anti-cheating measures soon. As of now the blog mentions that it will continue with its 10-year ban policy for cheaters.

PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters: Details

The developers of PUBG, be it mobile, PC or the consoles have taken the threat of hackers very seriously. And in a recent move announced by Tencent Games, it tweeted that it has banned a host of PUBG Mobile cheaters. PUBG Mobile devs wrote in the blog. All the accounts in the list received a 10-year ban. It even asks players to report other if they suspect that they are cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app.

Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report

Also Read

Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report

The PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for the PC emulator and Mobile can be seen here. The list has all different kinds of players and is a rather long one. PUBG Devs in a video had announced the importance of player reports on different enemies. These reports can be for toxic behavior and for assumed cheating. Once a player is reported for cheating, the developer team will look into them. This includes the games that the person has played and how they attained all the kills. They will be running the person’s game through all the anti-cheating software to see if any cheating software was used by them.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: October 30, 2019 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out
Gaming
PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out
Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019

News

Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019

Amazon pumps in over Rs 4,400 crore in India business

News

Amazon pumps in over Rs 4,400 crore in India business

Man requests boss for leave to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and gets a smart reply

Gaming

Man requests boss for leave to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and gets a smart reply

Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report

Most Popular

Infinix S5 Review

AKG Y500 Wireless On-ear Headphones Review

Huami Amazfit GTS Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

Motorola Moto G8 Plus First Impressions

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch

IRCTC announces OTP-based refund for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets

Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019

Amazon pumps in over Rs 4,400 crore in India business

AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device

Google Messages RCS: How to enable this on any Android smartphone

Top 5 Made in India Smartphones

How to Check and Pay E-challan Online

Top 5 Fitness Trackers and smartwatches under Rs 15000

How to choose the right Air Purifier?

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for October 29 is now out
Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile is more popular than PUBG Mobile: Report
PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons you need to know about

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Payload Mode: All weapons you need to know about
PUBG Mobile devs write letter to players about their fight against hackers

Gaming

PUBG Mobile devs write letter to players about their fight against hackers
PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.6 content update brings Halloween fun to the game

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.14.6 content update brings Halloween fun to the game

हिंदी समाचार

Diwali के बाद बढ़ा Air Pollution, फैमिली की अच्छी सेहत के लिए 10 हजार रुपये से कम में ये 5 हैं बेस्ट Air Purifier ऑप्शन

इस व्यक्ति ने 'Call of Duty' गेम खेलने के लिए बॉस से मांगी छुट्टी, बदले में मिला यह दिलचस्प रिप्लाई

Flipkart Mobile Festive Offers सेल में ये 5 हैं बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन डील्स

Xiaomi Mi Smart Bedside Lamp 2 डिवाइस 11 साल लंबी बैटरी लाइफ के साथ क्राउडफंडिंग के जरिए उपलब्ध

Black Shark 2 Pro गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जल्द ही भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ये हैं खासियत

News

OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch
News
OnePlus Cushion Bumper case leaks before launch
IRCTC announces OTP-based refund for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets

News

IRCTC announces OTP-based refund for cancelled or fully waitlisted tickets
Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019

News

Samsung shows off a new foldable flip phone concept at SDC 2019
Amazon pumps in over Rs 4,400 crore in India business

News

Amazon pumps in over Rs 4,400 crore in India business
AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device

News

AirTag could be the name of Apple s Tile-like device