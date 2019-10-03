comscore PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from 23 to 30 is now out
PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 23 to 30 is now out

PUBG Mobile devs at Tencent Games just shared another list where players have been banned for 10 years for cheating.

  • Updated: October 4, 2019 4:43 PM IST
PUBG Mobile

There is a new PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters that Tencent Games shared for the period of September 23 to 30. FPS games have always suffered the wrath of cheaters and hackers the most. They do this using software that is made for the purpose. PUBG Mobile cheaters like in all other shooting games, use hacks and cheats with different effects. Some of these allow players to automatically aim for the heads. There are other hacks that allow users to see through the walls at the positions of different enemies. There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

The devs announced the new list in a tweet that reads, “We’re stepping up our efforts to remove cheating players from PUBG MOBILE! Visit our website for a selection of players banned September 30, and learn a lot more about the cheaters we are removing and why they have been banned.” Tencent Games is pushing these lists as a deterrent for those that do want to hack.

PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters: Details

The developers of PUBG, be it mobile, PC or the consoles have taken the threat of hackers very seriously. And in a recent move announced by Tencent Games, it tweeted that it has banned a host of PUBG Mobile cheaters. PUBG Mobile devs wrote in the blog. All the accounts in the list received a 10-year ban. It even asks players to report other if they suspect that they are cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app.

PUBG Mobile brings The Walking Dead characters to the game

PUBG Mobile brings The Walking Dead characters to the game

The PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for the PC emulator and Mobile can be seen here. The list has all different kinds of players and is a rather long one.

PUBG Devs in a video had announced the importance of player reports on different enemies. These reports can be for toxic behavior and for assumed cheating. Once a player is reported for cheating, the developer team will look into them. This includes the games that the person has played and how they attained all the kills. They will be running the person’s game through all the anti-cheating software to see if any cheating software was used by them.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2019 10:01 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 4, 2019 4:43 PM IST

