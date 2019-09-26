comscore PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters from September 17 to 23 is now out
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 17 to 23 is now out
News

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 17 to 23 is now out

Gaming

There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

  • Published: September 26, 2019 9:48 AM IST
PUBG Mobile

There is a new PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters that Tencent Games shared for the period of September 10 to 16. FPS games have always suffered the wrath of cheaters and hackers the most. They do this using software that is made for the purpose. PUBG Mobile cheaters like in all other shooting games, use hacks and cheats with different effects. Some of these allow players to automatically aim for the heads. There are other hacks that allow users to see through the walls at the positions of different enemies. There are quite a lot of different hacks, and these are all unfair.

The devs announced the new list in a tweet that reads, “We continue to ban cheaters in PUBG MOBILE as part of our commitment to fair gameplay. Visit our website for a partial list of players banned between September 17 and 23, and please keep reporting cheaters!” Tencent Games is pushing these lists as a deterrent for those that do want to hack.

PUBG Mobile ban list of cheaters: Details

The developers of PUBG, be it mobile, PC or the consoles have taken the threat of hackers very seriously. And in a recent move announced by Tencent Games, it tweeted that it has banned a host of PUBG Mobile cheaters. PUBG Mobile devs wrote in the blog. All the accounts in the list received a 10-year ban. It even asks players to report other if they suspect that they are cheating or using an unauthorized 3rd party app.

There's a fix to the iOS 13 three-finger touch issue for PUBG Mobile

Also Read

There's a fix to the iOS 13 three-finger touch issue for PUBG Mobile

The PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers and cheaters for the PC emulator can be seen from here, while the Mobile ones can be seen here. The list has all different kinds of players and is a rather long one.

PUBG Devs in a video had announced the importance of player reports on different enemies. These reports can be for toxic behavior and for assumed cheating. Once a player is reported for cheating, the developer team will look into them. This includes the games that the person has played and how they attained all the kills. They will be running the person’s game through all the anti-cheating software to see if any cheating software was used by them.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 26, 2019 9:48 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 17 to 23 is now out
Gaming
PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 17 to 23 is now out
Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with 12-day battery life launched in India

Wearables

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm smartwatch with 12-day battery life launched in India

Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S global launch scheduled for October 16

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

News

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

News

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

Most Popular

Vivo U10 First Impressions

Lenovo Carme smartwatch Review

Skullcandy Jib+ Wireless Earbuds Review

Vivo V17 Pro Camera Review

Oppo Reno 2 Review

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 17 to 23 is now out

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban list of hackers from September 17 to 23 is now out
There's a fix to the iOS 13 three-finger touch issue for PUBG Mobile

Gaming

There's a fix to the iOS 13 three-finger touch issue for PUBG Mobile
Women more active mobile gamers than men in India: Survey

Gaming

Women more active mobile gamers than men in India: Survey
PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India Tour 2019: Here are the 4 qualifying teams from Pune
New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

Gaming

New iOS 13 feature is making Fortnite and PUBG Mobile unplayabale

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy Fold भारत में 1 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Huami Amazfit GTR 42mm स्मार्टवॉच भारत में हार्ट रेट सेंसर के साथ हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

OnePlus 7T और OnePlus TV आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

Flipkart Big Billion Days सेल के दौरान 5,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिलेंगे Blaupunkt TV

Android 10 के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन होगा Oneplus 7T, कंपनी के सीईओ ने किया कंफर्म


News

Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch
News
Huawei P30 Pro users can Beta test EMUI 10 before launch
Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times

News

Android 10 (Go edition) announced; brings faster app launch times
OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream

News

OnePlus 7T and OnePlus TV India launch today: How to watch live stream
Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launching in India on October 1
OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month

News

OnePlus 6, 6T to get Android 10-based open beta this month