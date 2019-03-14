comscore
  • Home
  • Gaming
  • Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban
News

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

The ban on PUBG Mobile was imposed despite recent studies claiming that video games have no significant links to violent behavior.

  • Published: March 14, 2019 11:19 AM IST
PUBG-Mobile-banned

The hysteria over PUBG Mobile took a negative turn in Rajkot last week after the police determined that the game was harmful and needed to be banned. It was banned by the Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 who released a notification that read, “It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behaviour, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game/MOMO challenge.”

And now 12 cases have been registered against people playing the game despite the ban, The Indian Express reports. Agrawal has been quoted in the report saying, “It is a bailable offence. People have been booked but there is nothing like arrest in it. In the procedure, they will be shown as immediately bailed out by police. The case will go to the courts and there will be a trial for not following the notification issued.”

Three young men were arrested by the Rajkot Special Operations Group recently near the Rajkot Special Operations Group. Speaking on this SOG police inspector Rohit Raval said, “Our team caught these youths red-handed. They were taken into custody after they were found playing the PUBG game. We have registered two cases against them under IPC Section 188 for violating the notification issued by Police Commissioner and under Section 35 of the Rajkot police arrests 10 for playing PUBG despite ban Gujarat Police Act.”

New study confirms that there are no significant links between gaming and violence

Also Read

New study confirms that there are no significant links between gaming and violence

The inspector added that the game is apparently extremely addictive and the youths were so engrossed in playing that they didn’t notice the police team approach. The mobile phones have been confiscated to help in the investigation. The men that were arrested include a private firm employee, a casual laborer while the third is a graduate looking for work. This arrest comes after the arrest of six college students by Rajkot taluka police.

WATCH: Forza Horizon 4 Gameplay

The Police have not given any basis for their conclusion that the game is harmful for people playing it. And recent studies claim that video games have nothing to do with people becoming violent.

  • Published Date: March 14, 2019 11:19 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
News
Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

News

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

Most Popular

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Dell XPS 15 9570 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review

Oppo F11 Pro First Impressions

Vivo V15 Pro Review

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

Related Topics

Related Stories

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

Gaming

Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban
PUBG Lite coming to Steam announces devs

Gaming

PUBG Lite coming to Steam announces devs
PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 announced, a year long tournament with $2 million in reward

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 announced, a year long tournament with $2 million in reward
New study confirms that there are no significant links between gaming and violence

Gaming

New study confirms that there are no significant links between gaming and violence
PUBG Lite is bringing new weapons and firing mechanics to the game

Gaming

PUBG Lite is bringing new weapons and firing mechanics to the game

हिंदी समाचार

Google ने लॉन्च किया Android Q का Beta वर्जन, ये हैं खूबियां

घंटों तक शॉटडाउन रहा फेसबुक और इंटाग्राम, यूजर्स ने कुछ इस तरह की खिंचाई

एयरटेल ने अपने 398 रुपये के प्रीपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, जानें नए बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 और Note 7 Pro की 20 मार्च को होगी अगली फ्लैश सेल, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi के लेटेस्ट Redmi Note 7 को मिलने लगा अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर होगा कैमरा

News

Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
News
Google to roll out 6 Android Q betas before official public release in Q3 2019
Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down

News

Patym Mall likely coming to close as fulfilment centers across India reportedly shut down
Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online

News

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 official teaser video surfaces online
WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news

News

WhatsApp testing new 'Search image' feature to fight fake news
Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April

News

Realme 3 Pro gets BIS and NBTC certification ahead of India launch in April