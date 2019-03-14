Police arrest 10 in Rajkot after violation of PUBG Mobile ban

The hysteria over PUBG Mobile took a negative turn in Rajkot last week after the police determined that the game was harmful and needed to be banned. It was banned by the Police Commissioner Manoj Agrawal on March 6 who released a notification that read, “It has come to our notice from various media that PUBG game, MOMO challenge is leading to a violent attitude among youth. The game is also having an impact on studies as well as behaviour, conduct and language of children and youth… Keeping in mind public safety security and to maintain law and order, I hereby impose a ban on playing PUBG game/MOMO challenge.”

And now 12 cases have been registered against people playing the game despite the ban, The Indian Express reports. Agrawal has been quoted in the report saying, “It is a bailable offence. People have been booked but there is nothing like arrest in it. In the procedure, they will be shown as immediately bailed out by police. The case will go to the courts and there will be a trial for not following the notification issued.”

Three young men were arrested by the Rajkot Special Operations Group recently near the Rajkot Special Operations Group. Speaking on this SOG police inspector Rohit Raval said, “Our team caught these youths red-handed. They were taken into custody after they were found playing the PUBG game. We have registered two cases against them under IPC Section 188 for violating the notification issued by Police Commissioner and under Section 35 of the Rajkot police arrests 10 for playing PUBG despite ban Gujarat Police Act.”

The inspector added that the game is apparently extremely addictive and the youths were so engrossed in playing that they didn’t notice the police team approach. The mobile phones have been confiscated to help in the investigation. The men that were arrested include a private firm employee, a casual laborer while the third is a graduate looking for work. This arrest comes after the arrest of six college students by Rajkot taluka police.

The Police have not given any basis for their conclusion that the game is harmful for people playing it. And recent studies claim that video games have nothing to do with people becoming violent.